Woman arrested after blaze at small church

File photo: Pretoria Gordon/RNZ

A woman has been arrested after a sudden blaze at a small church in Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency were called to the church on Atlantis Street in New Brighton after the fire alarm went off at about 2:30pm today.

Three fire trucks responded to the call, but crews found the fire well alight and called two more for backup.

The blaze was soon extinguished and an RNZ reporter at the scene said the exterior of the church appeared undamaged.

Police also responded to the fire and said a woman had been arrested.

Fire investigators are also at the scene.