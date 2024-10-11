Woman arrested after Christchurch taxi driver stabbed

A woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a taxi driver in Christchurch on Thursday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said the driver went to a fast food restaurant on Memorial Ave about 10.30pm to find help after being stabbed several times.

The person suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital. They are in a serious but stable condition.

Baillie said police arrested a 46-year-old Auckland woman in a nearby hotel about 15 minutes later.

Photo: chrislynchmedia.com

She was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is expected to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

Photographs from the scene showed a bloodied man being carried out on a stretcher.

"Cordons were in place overnight and enquiries into the incident are ongoing," Baillie said.

"Police will have an ongoing presence in the area today while a scene examination is carried out, but we do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public and are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident."

If you have any information that could help with the police investigation call 105 and use the reference number 241011/2985.