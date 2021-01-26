Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Woman who died at Christchurch property named

    The woman found dead at a Christchurch property on Sunday has been named.

    Police were called to the Avonhead property about 11.30am, where a person was found deceased.

    The deceased woman was 19-year-old Tallulah Belle Roberts, whose body was found in the pool at the property on Storry Pl.

    A police spokesperson said the death has been referred to the coroner.

    Investigators are yet to determine how the teenager came to be in the water but have ruled out foul play, The Press reported.

    NZ Herald

