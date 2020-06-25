Work on new Linwood pool starts

Yani Johanson, Bob Todd, Eve Nuu, 12, and Alexandra Davids break ground at the new Linwood pool site. Photo: Newsline / CCC

Construction of an eagerly-awaited new pool in Linwood has started.

The $22 million Te Pou Toetoe: Linwood Pool is being built at Linwood Park on the corner of Linwood Ave and Smith St.

Apollo Projects Ltd, which built Taiora QEII, will build the new facility. It is scheduled to open late next year.

On Thursday morning, community representatives and members of the Waikura/Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board gathered at the site for a symbolic sod-turning ceremony.

"It’s been exciting to watch this project start as an aspiration on a wish list, move steadily through the community board and council process, and then finally reach the point where we’re out here onsite putting tools to the ground,” said board chairwoman Alexandra Davids.

“The development of Te Pou Toetoe has been a classic example of grassroots democracy in action, and as work gets under way, it’s an honour to be able to represent the community and everyone who’s got stuck in to make this happen,” Davids said.

The pool complex will include a multi-use 25m lane pool, a deep-water pool, a family spa pool, learn to swim pool, and a pool for toddlers and water deck.

Community meeting rooms and a kitchen will also be available. The connection to the outdoor community space includes a gathering area, picnic tables, tennis and multi-use courts, cycle stands, parking and open areas for all ages to enjoy.

Bob Todd, a longtime community board member and supporter of the push to get swimming facilities in the Linwood and Woolston community, was also at the ceremony.