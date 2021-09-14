Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Work starts to restore old Christchurch landfill sites

    The former landfill site in Bexley. Photo: Newsline / CCC
    Remediation work has started at a former landfill in Christchurch - and plans are being developed to fix up another four old dump sites this year.

    Christchurch City Council resource recovery manager Ross Trotter said work has started at the old landfill in Bexley and will get under way at the Le Bons Bay, Onuku, Barrys Bay and the Burwood Resource Recovery Park sites later this year.

    "A contractor has been appointed to do initial work at the closed Bexley landfill," Trotter said.

    "This involves clearing undergrowth to prevent birds from land nesting prior to the start of the nesting season and felling trees to give machinery access to the foreshore.

    "At Le Bons Bay preliminary site works - primarily tree removal - began in April with landfill removal scheduled for October, subject to resource consent.

    "Due to the site’s proximity to the Le Bons Bay cemetery an archaeological authority has been issued for the work."

    Meanwhile, a detailed design, scope of works and costing is being prepared for the old landfill site at Onuku after areas of slumping and exposed material were identified.

    "After receiving advice on how best to remediate the issues we are planning to carry out work between October and November this year," said Trotter.

    "The remediation will be undertaken at the same time as a car park will be developed on the top of the old landfill next to Onuku Road."

    Costing is also under way for minor repairs to the seawall at the closed Barrys Bay landfill.

    At the Burwood Resource Recovery Park - established to take construction and demolition waste following the earthquakes - the site is being progressively closed with a view to returning it to a recreational area.

    Just one area is still accepting contaminated soils.

    "Council has made an application for resource consent allowing for low-level contaminated soils at Burwood Site C until 30 June 2024," Trotter said.

    Final landscaping work on another three sites within the park is continuing.

