Would you sit on this bench?: Esplanade seats well past their 'use-by date'

Now there are calls for the deteriorating wooden seats to be replaced.
"Much of the bench seating is well past its use-by date, and more comfortable and durable seating needs to be considered as the Coastal Pathway progresses towards completion," said Latham.
Stumps of concrete remain where the bench seating used to be.
"Other seating has been repaired; however, many are warped and are not good examples of comfortable seating or may present health and safety issues due to rusted structures," said Latham.
Board member and Coastal Pathway committee member Tim Lindley told the board a potential solution could be to use money left over from the final stage of the Coastal Pathway project on new seating.
Said Latham: "Many Christchurch people walk the Esplanade and more appropriate seating is now required for all people, including those with disabilities or who are physically challenged.
"Excellent seating is now in place along other parts of the Coastal Pathway and the time is right to address the seating issue along the Esplanade," Latham said.