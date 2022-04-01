Friday, 1 April 2022

Would you sit on this bench?: Esplanade seats well past their 'use-by date'

    By Kristie Boland
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A damaged seat along the Esplanade. Photo: Supplied
    Collapsed, vandalised and of no use to anyone - the seating along the Esplanade in Sumner is in a "poor state".

    Now there are calls for the deteriorating wooden seats to be replaced.

    Darrell Latham.
    Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board member Darrell Latham raised the issue of the state of the seating along Sumner’s Esplanade, between Cave Rock and Scarborough.

    "Much of the bench seating is well past its use-by date, and more comfortable and durable seating needs to be considered as the Coastal Pathway progresses towards completion," said Latham.

    Stumps of concrete remain where the bench seating used to be.

    "Other seating has been repaired; however, many are warped and are not good examples of comfortable seating or may present health and safety issues due to rusted structures," said Latham.

    There have been calls for the deteriorating wooden seats to be replaced. Photo: Supplied
    The board discussed seeking further advice from the city council on potential solutions for the seating.

    Board member and Coastal Pathway committee member Tim Lindley told the board a potential solution could be to use money left over from the final stage of the Coastal Pathway project on new seating.

    Said Latham: "Many Christchurch people walk the Esplanade and more appropriate seating is now required for all people, including those with disabilities or who are physically challenged.

    "Excellent seating is now in place along other parts of the Coastal Pathway and the time is right to address the seating issue along the Esplanade," Latham said.

    Photo: Supplied
    Attempts have been made to repair the seats along the Esplanade. Photo: Supplied
