WW2 Spitfire pilot marks milestone birthday

Owen Hunter at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand. Photo: David King

One of New Zealand's last surviving World War 2 fighter pilots has turned 100.

Owen Hunter marked the milestone with his family in Christchurch on Wednesday.

The former Spitfire pilot was keen to reunite with some of the aircraft he flew during his extensive military service.

He got that chance at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand before his big day.

Owen Hunter, second from the left in the front row, with No. 485 (NZ) Squadron. Photo: Supplied

Museum communications manager David King said Owen is the last New Zealand wartime fighter pilot that they know of.

A young Owen Hunter with No. 485 (NZ) Squadron in 1945. Photo: Supplied

Owen grew up on a farm at Church Bay, Banks Peninsula, where he saw his very first aircraft - a Vickers Vincent flying over Lyttelton Harbour.

His love of aviation grew from there and he joined the Royal New Zealand Air Force, undergoing pilot training at the Wigram and Woodbourne bases, before heading to Europe to fight in World War 2.

He was posted to the RAF in Europe in 1944.

He later joined the No.485 (NZ) Squadron in 1945, flying Spitfires from airfields in the Netherlands and Germany during the final days of the war.

No.485 Squadron disbanded in August 1945.

Spitfires lined up at Surrey, England in 1941. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

After WW2, Owen returned to civilian life in New Zealand as a builder, before spotting an ad to re-enlist in the RAF.

He said he didn’t hesitate to sign up again, and was soon posted back to Germany where he flew fighters and "any other aircraft I could get my his hands on" over Europe again.

"I could never get enough of flying." he says.

He served in the RAF for about 40 years.

When his flying days finally ended, he retrained as an RAF air traffic controller before retiring.

Owen's family have planned a big party to celebrate the milestone.