Yanfei Bao murder-accused warned over questioning of witnesses

By Adam Burns

The man accused of murdering Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has been warned several times by the judge over the nature of his questions to a Crown witness.

Chinese national Tingjun Cao, 53, is representing himself in his High Court trial at Christchurch after sacking his defence counsel last week.

The Crown is arguing that Cao murdered Bao on the day she vanished - 19 July, 2023 - after arranging to meet her at a home for sale in Hornby.

As the trial entered a fourth week on Monday, police digital forensic analyst Joshua Locke resumed his evidence from Friday.

Locke examined the cell phones of both Bao and the murder accused.

During cross-examination, Justice Lisa Preston warned Cao several times, about either the relevancy of his questions, repetition of previously asked questions and asking questions that were beyond the scope of the witness.

Locke himself also quipped at the relevancy of questions relating to the procedures of the police investigation team.

"I don't know how this is relevant to the evidence I'm giving," he said.

Preston took an early adjournment to discuss "a matter" in chambers.