Yellow bins not for electronic waste - city council

Electronic devices are being mistakenly put in some residents' yellow bins. Photo: Supplied

Some residents are mistakenly disposing of electronic devices in their yellow bins instead of dropping them off at the EcoDrop Recycling Centres or e-waste specialists.

Christchurch City Council resource recovery manager Ross Trotter said, generally, recycling has improved across the city, with the rinsing of more bottles and containers and the removal of lids, which go in the red bin.

However, he said “we are continuing to see electronic waste and electronic appliances in these yellow bins rather than being left at our EcoDrop centres or with e-waste specialists.”

“As you enjoy your new phone and electronic appliances, it’s important to get rid of the old ones the right way but e-waste and household electrical items are not on the yellow bin list,” said Trotter.

However, he said there are plenty of other disposal options in Christchurch.

Said Trotter: “Well-used mobiles or laptops – along with a multitude of redundant gaming devices – and TVs need not end up in the rubbish.

“You can support a circular – and clean – economy when it comes to electronic waste and any effort to reduce waste, reuse, recycle or even reboot is invaluable.

“There are several ways to dispose of unwanted items or even give old electronics a new life.

“Many of the components or materials used in electronic devices can be recycled while unwanted items can also be rehomed. Being more aware of the recycling options close to your home and taking the time to ensure responsible disposal can contribute to an e-waste solution.

“Just remember to delete your personal data from any electronic device and remove SIM cards from cellphones before disposal.”

Photo: File

People can head to the local EcoDrop Recycling Centre or participating retail stores to dispose of batteries, including those used in laptops, cellphones and power tools at no cost.

The EcoDrop Recycling Centres accept a wide range of household items in working and non-working condition for reuse and for free, with acceptance on inspection.

Items include stereos, vacuum cleaners, power tools and printer toner cartridges. Most metal items are also accepted – free of charge – as scrap metal.

Old phones – whatever their condition – can also be recycled via Re: Mobile, with collection spots scattered Christchurch.

Kilmarnock, in Wigram, also takes e-waste for dismantling and recycling.

The charity accepts computers, computer-related equipment, phones, printers, televisions and more.

There is a fee, depending on the items. By taking old electronics to Kilmarnock, people can help provide employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Another Wigram-based charity, the Molten Media Community Trust, accepts a range of electronic goods to refurbish and sell or to dismantle and dispose of unwanted components.