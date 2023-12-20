Youths caught with stolen car

Police have arrested one youth and referred two others to youth aid after they failed to stop for police in a stolen car.

The vehicle was signalled to stop on Hills Rd about 11.45pm on Monday.

The vehicle failed to do so, and a short time later was spiked by police on Akaroa St.

The three youths were taken into custody at the scene.

A 14-year-old appeared in Christchurch District Court yesterday charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and failing to stop.

Police did not provide further information about the teenager's sentence.

A police spokesperson urged the public to take precautions to avoid car theft.

"We recommend the following; park in well-lit areas, remove any valuables or documents in your vehicle, always lock your vehicle, any boats or vehicles on your property should be left secured, consider using a steering wheel lock or trailer lock and look out for your neighbours.

"If you see suspicious activity like someone looking into car windows, report it to the police.

"If you have a vehicle stolen, call police on 111 if it is happening or just happened and 105 after the fact."