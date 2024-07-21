Zoo ignored welfare concerns before animal deaths - report

A gorilla at Orana Wildlife Park. Photo: RNZ/Nate McKinnon

A gorilla died of an infection at Orana Wildlife Park after a manager ignored keepers' pleas to get him vet treatment, according to an investigation.

1News detailed a raft of animal deaths at the Christchurch zoo over the past few years, including a giraffe that dislocated its neck and an otter who got trapped in a pool suction pipe when the filter cover came off.

Keepers alleged they were understaffed and could not properly care for the animals, and the deaths were swept under the rug.

But Orana management told 1News it adhered to a high standard of animal welfare, and fatal accidents "sometimes occur".

The gorilla, Mahali, died in May 2021 after two weeks of deterioration.

Keepers told 1News their manager dismissed their concerns about his rapid weight loss and cough, telling them he had a common virus.

"We were constantly hounding [the manager] saying, 'something's not right here'," a keeper said.

At least twice, the manager refused to a bring in a vet for a physical assessment, the keepers alleged.

Giraffes at Orana Wildlife Park. Photo: RNZ/Nate McKinnon

Finally, Mahali underwent tests - but it was too late. He died the next day.

A post-mortem exam revealed he had an extremely rare bacterial infection.

Orana confirmed to 1News it had assumed Mahali had a viral infection, which did not commonly require antibiotics.

In another 2021 case, a giraffe, Mabuti, dislocated a bone in his neck overnight and was found dead in his enclosure the next morning. One keeper suspected suspected he had been trying to reach a tree branch when he got his head stuck in a fence.

Maintenance worker Jordan Dejager told 1News that staff were traumatised by the "horrendous" death, but the zoo wanted Mabuti's body removed before visitors arrived.

Dejager and a colleague had to drag Mabuti out of the enclosure with his tongue hanging from his mouth, he told 1News.

"It was absolutely appalling."

In a statement to 1News, Orana said it was important to remove the body to avoid any risks to other animals, and it was not appropriate for visitors to the zoo to see the giraffe in such a state.

A Facebook post that said Mabuti died of an "unsurvivable condition" had provided enough information to the public, the statement said.

Photo: Facebook/Orana Wildlife Park

"The press doesn't publish the exact details of the state of human victims of car accidents, and nor should they. Animals shouldn't be treated with any less respect."

Another case - of a baby giraffe that died after being born after hours, and wandered into an adjoining enclosure after its mother rejected it - could have been avoided by staff closing a door when they locked up for the night, Orana said.

"The entire team were devastated by this tragic incident that could have been prevented through shutting the door."

Staff should have noticed the mother was close to giving birth, the zoo told 1News: "[It] would have been clearly evident."

In one of the most recent incidents, in March this year, a nyala became so panicked when a keeper tried to move him that he ran into a fence and ripped his face down to the jaw, the investigation revealed.

In response, Orana said the nyala was "very nervous" and it was a unique situation.

Many of the sources spoken to by 1News had since quit the zoo over their concerns.

But while keepers in the exotic animals team claimed they were understaffed, the Ministry for Primary Industries' director of investigations and compliance Gary Orr told 1News he understood the team was "appropriately staffed for the number of animals in the park at the current time".

Orana also disputed the claims of understaffing, saying "staff levels are appropriate to ensure quality care at all times".