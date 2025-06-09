25-year-old man who died in Canterbury river named

The man who died following a water incident in a Canterbury river last week has been named.

Phelan McDade, 25, from Napier was found in the Boyle River, Hurunui, about 3.15pm on Thursday.

A helicopter helping with the search for McDade located his body.

Police believed he was swept into the river earlier that afternoon.

"Police extend our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Enquiries into the matter are ongoing and the death will be referred to the coroner."

-APL