29-year-old arrested after spate of mailbox thefts

Police had received reports about several parcels and other mail going missing from Waimakariri and Selwyn mailboxes. Photo: File image / Getty

Police have caught an alleged mailbox thief who has been targeting parcels and letters across rural Canterbury in the lead-up to Christmas.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said police have been investigating reports of several parcels and other mail going missing in the Waimakariri and Selwyn districts.

"A search warrant was executed at a rural Eyrewell address earlier this week, where a large quantity of opened mail was located, as well as a firearm and ammunition," McDaniel said in a statement on Thursday.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court (on Friday) on charges of theft, damage to property, unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, and possessing an offensive weapon."

McDaniel said the community's help was crucial in solving this case. Residents even set up a camera to observe some of the targeted mailboxes, he said.

“We know how frustrating it is having parcels stolen – particularly coming into the Christmas period, where mailboxes are especially busy with items arriving, many of which are destined for gifts.”

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel. Photo: File

McDaniel urged people to take precautions to ensure their mail doesn’t fall into the hands of opportunistic thieves.

"Use carriers’ parcel tracking services to keep a close eye on when an item will arrive. Check mailboxes as close to mail delivery time as possible – especially if you are expecting an item to be delivered that day.

"If your mailbox is set far away from your house, consider setting up a security camera to cover the area, as well as around your property.

"Some carriers will also let you request delivery to your doorstep, rather than your mailbox, so make the most of this type of service and ask that parcels are left somewhere safe.

"If you’re not around when a parcel is due to be delivered, make sure you ask a friend or neighbour to collect it for you and keep it safe until you return.

"If your parcel is marked as delivered but you have not received it, it’s worth reporting this to police as it may become part of a larger investigation if this is a trend occurring in the area.

"If you see anything suspicious, take note of any activity and/or vehicle number plates and report it to police."

McDaniel said incidents can be reported through the Rural Lookout Application app (Apple App Store or Google Play Store) or by calling 105 or 111.