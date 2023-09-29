Appeal for help after Canterbury dairy robbery

A Canterbury dairy is appealing to the public for help identifying a man who robbed the store on Tuesday.

The Rangiora Flowers & Dairy posted a video of the incident to their Facebook page.

The man was being served about 2.30pm before he snatched a pouch of tobacco out of the shopkeeper's hands and ran.

The video shows the man entering the shop, walking around and looking at the security camera.

While at the counter the man pulled out a card as if he was about to pay for the item. He then snatched the tobacco off the shopkeeper and took off.

Photo: Rangiora Flowers & Dairy

The shopkeeper told Chris Lynch Media : “My parents have always taught us to be weary, to be vigilant, but because it was the middle of the day, broad daylight, customers in the shop, and he walked in quite confidently - I didn’t take too much notice.

“I kept it [the tobacco] in my hand, cause that’s what we do.

"And he said: ‘Make sure you’ve got the right one … Can I have a look?’ while he reached out to take it.

"And that’s when in my head I thought that was an unnecessary thing for someone to say, but it was too late. He took it and ran.

“He just was not scared. That’s the thing I keep thinking about,” she said.

Anyone with information should phone the police and quote file number 230926/8913.