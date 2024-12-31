A for Ashburton District Council? Mayor believes his team deserves top mark

Neil Brown. PHOTO: JONATHAN LEASK/LDR

Councils are set to get an annual report card - and Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown believes his team will get top marks this year.

“I think we would get an A grade,” he said.

“We just stick to the basics, do everything we need to do without much frilly stuff unless it's necessary and is wanted by the community.”

Councils will come under greater scrutiny next year as the Government cracks down on spending on what it says are nice-to-haves.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown said “rates are out of control”.

“The Government is taking action for councils to do the basics brilliantly, rather than pursuing expensive extras that burden ratepayers,” Minister Brown said.

Councils must “focus on what must be done, not on nice-to-haves”.

The first benchmarking report on local councils will be released in the middle of 2025, he said.

It will include a number of key council performance metrics including rates, debt, capital expenditure, road condition, and budget balance.

Mayor Brown said the new benchmark system “won’t hurt”.

Audit NZ already delivers a form of grading on council performance in the annual reports, he said.

The Government will also remove references to the four well-beings – economic, social, environmental, and cultural- from the Local Government Act 2002, but that “won’t change too much” in Ashburton, Mayor Brown said.

The council already considers aspects of these in most decisions, so "will still keep them in the back of our mind”, Mayor Brown said.

Minister Brown said the wellbeing provisions in the Act had increased the scope of what councils were focusing on.

“Removing them sends a clear message that councils must focus on roads, rubbish, and reliable infrastructure.”

He suggested evidence that the well-being initiatives had led to about 2% higher rates growth each year, but Labour leader Chris Hipkins said there was "no clear data that shows that there is a cause-and-effect factor”.

Local Government New Zealand president and Selwyn District Mayor Sam Broughton said benchmarking and increased transparency will help communities better understand what they get for their rates.

“Rates can't continue to increase at the levels we have seen recently, and councils want to be held accountable by ratepayers for every dollar they collect,” Broughton said.

Improved transparency and scorecards could be useful tools if the benchmarking and performance measures give a full and accurate picture to the community he said.

"It’s important the report card contains the right information and context for ratepayers, as crude performance measures won’t tell all the story. Every community is different."

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.