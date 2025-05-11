Banks Peninsula state of emergency extended

Cracks on Lighthouse Road led to four homes being evacuated last week. Photo: Christchurch City Council

The state of emergency on storm-hit Banks Peninsula will remain in place for at least another day, while the Christchurch City Council monitors a land slip in Akaroa.

The council said the land was still rain saturated, with the potential for further slips.

A resident living on a farm above the Lighthouse Road slip, Charlotte Oborne, told RNZ her family had been cut off for more than a week, with the only route to town left impassable.

"I'm hoping they'll give us some information on Monday, rather than saying we'll have to wait longer, because we've got to... come up with a bit of a plan, if we know on the farm that we're not going to be able to use that route."

Her main concern was the lack of a clear timeframe for reopening the road.

The slip saw four homes evacuated as a precaution last week.

The state of emergency will be reassessed tomorrow.