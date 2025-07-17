Call for road tax money to go back into region

Jeff Ryan. PHOTO: JONATHAN LEASK/LDR

An Ashburton man wants more road taxes generated in the district to be spent locally - and the South Island minister says he will look at the proposal.

Jeff Ryan, who has said he will run for mayor, has filed a petition to the House of Representatives calling for “road user charges and fuel excise tax paid in a region be left in that region to pay for roading infrastructure projects and other vital projects”.

“I believe that road user charges and fuel excise tax should be used to pay for roading within the region it was paid.

“Councils are reliant on ratepayers to pay for roads.

“I feel ratepayers can’t afford it, and this is stifling economic growth in our towns.”

Ryan said working out the finer details wasn’t up to him, he just wants to push for more funding for the regional roads rather than “Auckland’s slush fund”.

“It’s not fair on councils to keep footing the bill for roading when people in their region have already paid for it by road user tax or fuel tax.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport said there are “no current plans to move to a system in which RUC and FED are used only in the region in which they were paid”.

Ryan hopes to change that through his petition, which is open for signatures until October 31.

There is a one-signature minimum requirement for a petition to be presented to Parliament, and an MP needs to accept it for it to be presented to the House.

Once presented, it is referred to the petitions committee which then decides where the petition should go.

South Island Minister and Rangitata MP James Meager said he has not been contacted to present the petition.

“I will consider it but want to be clear that I am not preferencing any particular candidate or endorsing the proposal.

“As local MP, presenting petitions is part of the role.”

He described land transport revenue as “often lumpy”.

“Investment may be higher in some regions for a period of time and then lower in future to allow a focus on investment in different locations.

“The transport network provides economic benefits on a national level that do not necessarily accrue to the region where the investment is made.

“There would be administrative and implementation challenges in more closely aligning regional revenue and expenditure.”

He provided the example that it’s difficult to assign FED and RUC to a particular region “as we do not have good data on vehicle movements at this level of granularity and there would likely be data quality issues between regions”.

“There’s also the issue of what do you do for regions where perhaps the excise and RUCs are collected elsewhere, but the wear and tear on the roads is still happening.

“Ultimately, we need to invest in the infrastructure that we need as a country not just as a region.”

The disparity of road funding has been highlighted by Canterbury mayors.

According to Canterbury Mayoral Forum figures, Canterbury represents around 12% of New Zealand’s population, contributes12% of national GDP, and has over 16% of the national roading network.

The region only received 6% of the NZTA funding in the 2023/24 year.

Figure from NZTA show the national total of road user charges and fuel excise duty collected was $3.735 billion in 2023/24.

In the 2024/25-year (with some claims still to be finalised), NZTA has funded $2.5billion to territorial authorities, which excludes State Highways and KiwiRail funding, contributing to a total spend (local share plus NZTA share) of $4.5billion.

Canterbury councils received $171,941,592 of NZTA funding, or 6%, which contributed to an overall total spend of $318,422,870.

At a more local level, the Selwyn District Council’s annual plan pointed to a funding disparity.

The document states that NZTA spent $105m in Selwyn over the past 10 years, “which is less than $150 per capita each year compared to a national average of $950 each year”.

“If NZTA investment had been consistent around the country, over $500m in additional transport projects would have been funded in Selwyn over the last 10 years.”

Mayor Sam Broughton said New Zealand needs to upgrade its road funding model and “move to electronic RUC for all vehicles to pay for the roads we use”.

“Otherwise, the burden just falls back on ratepayers—and that’s not sustainable.”

The issues with the current road funding model is most noticeable in Canterbury he said.

“Our roads carry 15% of the vehicle kilometres travelled but received just 5% of national road funding.

“Every other region receives its percentage share of the national fund from central government in line with the amount of travel on their roads.”

He said Selwyn is “feeling the pressure of the co-funding we get from the government for our roads not keeping up with their cost or use”.

“We maintain over 2,500 km of roads and more than 120 bridges.

“In the past three years, the cost to maintain and upgrade these has jumped by up to 40% in some cases. But the funding hasn’t increased to match that.

“This puts us in tough positions, like having to choose between making safety upgrades outside schools or fixing dangerous intersections.”

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown said, with the fourth largest roading network in the country, he feels Mid Canterbury is missing out.

“We are underfunded and the statistics show that.”

He said that keeping road taxes in the region of origin is one option, one that has been raised before, and while it may improve the situation for Ashburton, it would create issues for others.

“Canterbury would certainly win from it as there is a lot of money spent on fuel tax here that never comes back.

“But we are one big country and there are other areas that have a low spend and big road network that would miss out.

“It needs to be a combination of thing to even things out”

How does it work?

Road Taxes

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport explained that revenue collected from Road User Charges and Fuel Excise Duty goes into the National Land Transport Fund (NLTF) – a dedicated fund to maintain, improve, and build new roads, as well as funding public transport, road safety, and walking and cycling.

“The Government’s approach to land transport expenditure is based on revenue being invested in projects that deliver the highest national benefit, while giving consideration to regional priorities.”

NZTA Funding Assistance Rate

Under section 20C of the Land Transport Management Act 2003, NZTA is required to set the rate of funding assistance from the National Land Transport Fund to support local government land transport projects.

The NZTA methodology for determining FARs was developed in consultation with approved organisations (local councils) and the transport sector. A year before the start of each National Land Transport Programme (NLTP), NZTA recalculate the FAR for each approved organisation. Any changes in FARs reflect movements in centreline kilometres, capital values, rating units, and the index of deprivation.

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.