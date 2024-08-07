Calling all environmental champions

Photo: Waimakariri Biodiversity Trust

The hunt is on to find Waimakariri’s environmental champions.

Waimakariri Zone Committee chairperson Carolyne Latham is encouraging people to get their nominations in for the Waimakariri Environmental Awards.

The awards were established last year and are organised in conjunction with the Waimakariri District Council’s community service awards.

‘‘Everything went quite smoothly last year so we are just trying to do the same again,’’ Ms Latham said.

‘‘I would really encourage people to enter or make a nomination because the environmental awards help to bring into the spotlight all the good work that is going on out there, and hopefully inspire others as well.

‘‘Most don’t want or seek recognition, but are quite chuffed when they get it.’’

With two ecologists on the judging panel, entering the awards is an opportunity to get some feedback and advice on projects, she said.

The judging panel can also give suggestions for funding sources if it is required.

Last year’s winners included Noelene Francis, who runs the Silverstream Reserve planting days, Oxford Dark Sky and Cust School.

Nominations close on August 16 and there are three categories for individuals, groups and youth.

This year’s winners will receive a $750 voucher, some plants from Riverside Horticulture and a framed certificate.

The Waimakariri Zone Committee is a joint committee of the Waimakariri District Council and Environment Canterbury.

To find out more about the awards, go to: www.ecan.govt.nz/get-involved/news-and-events/2024/waimakariri-environmental-awards-now-open/.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.