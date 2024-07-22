Canterbury gun sports park proposal alarms residents

Residents are worried about the fire risk after the Loburn blaze in January. Photo: RNZ

Residents are up in arms over a planned gun sports park being established near a rural Canterbury community.

Loburn resident Marie Jones and her neighbours are concerned a proposed airsoft sports facility will ruin the rural outlook and devalue their properties

Christchurch-based Arena Ltd has applied to the Waimakariri District Council for resource consent to establish the airsoft sports and recreation activity park on Fishers Rd, near Loburn.

Similar to paintball, exponents of airsoft use airsoft pellets instead of bullets.

Jones said she found out about the proposal after a neighbour, who runs a business in Rangiora, overheard a conversation and then contacted the council.

The neighbours got together, fearing the consent could be approved without being notified.

The council had been trying to sell a 6.5ha block for sometime before sub-dividing the property with Arena Ltd buying 4ha.

Residents are concerned about the fire risk from the property, where the spraying of noxious weeds has not been kept up, Mrs Jones said.

‘‘As neighbours we have phoned the council at least twice a year to do something.

‘‘It is always a danger waiting to happen.’’

The Loburn community was devastated by a major fire in the district in January.

Arena Ltd director Ken Yep said they want to create a natural forest setting for the airsoft games. Photo: File image / RNZ

Jones said Fishers Rd is narrow and not designed to take increased traffic. There is a blind rise just before the property.

A Waimakariri District Council spokesperson confirmed a resource consent application has been received to operate an airsoft sports facility at Loburn.

The application is on hold while the council seeks further information from the applicant.

Once the information has been received, the council will process the application as a non-notified, limited notified or publicly notified consent.

Arena Ltd director Ken Yep said the company has been operating an airsoft sports facility near Christchurch since 2011.

‘‘We are trying to replicate it in more of a natural forest setting.’’

He said he was keen to preserve the natural forestry on the site and was working to clear away the noxious weeds.

Arena Ltd was working with council planners and had brought in engineers to assess the likely noise levels and was planning to design fire breaks.

Yep said the park would mainly be open in the weekends, with some private groups onsite during the week.

‘‘I don’t think it will drop their property values at all. I think it will increase their values.

‘‘It is gun-related, but it is a proper sport and everyone enjoys it, and we get a lot of young people and families coming out.

‘‘We are not some weird group which causes all sorts of problems.’’

Yep said he would be happy to meet with residents to address their concerns.

