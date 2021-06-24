Canterbury healthcare clinic handing out anti-vaccine material

The Real News magazine contains an article claiming the vaccine rollout is illegal. Photo: Supplied

A healthcare clinic in Hanmer Springs has been distributing material to its customers which claims the NZ Covid-19 vaccine rollout is illegal and a 100 per cent cure to the virus has been found.

The clinic, which the Herald has chosen not to name, has been giving out a publication called The Real News.

It includes an article that claims Ivermectin Triple Therapy is a 100 per cent cure for Covid-19.

Ivermectin is a broad-spectrum anti-parasitic agent used in the treatment of scabies, onchocerciasis (river blindness) and strongyloidiasis.

A release from the Ministry of Health said there is no evidence that the compound has any efficacy against Covid-19 in humans.

"The Ministry of Health strongly recommends the public do not buy and treat themselves with Ivermectin for Covid-19.

"When ingested in high doses, Ivermectin can have a serious effect on humans, with symptoms including low blood pressure, worsening asthma, severe autoimmune disorders, seizures and liver damage."

When contacted by the Herald, the owner of the business confirmed they have been distributing the material.

When asked why, they said they think people need "more widespread information".

"I think it's up to the individual. It's about personal freedom, so it's up to them."

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said it is aware there is material like the magazine circulating in the community that comments on the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines.

"We need a whole-of-society approach to combat misinformation, not only by government agencies but also academia and the media.

"It is important that people use only reliable sources for their information and should carefully consider what they pass on."

The spokesperson said official communications about the Covid-19 vaccine will be from Unite Against Covid-19 and the Ministry of Health websites.

If people see any examples of misinformation about the vaccine, whether it's online or a physical document, they can report it to CERT NZ by emailing covid@ops.cert.govt.nz.