School funds upgrades as it awaits Ministry decision

Oxford Area School principal Mike Hart is looking forward to work being done on the netball courts and GP hall. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Oxford Area School is taking matters into its own hands while its planned redevelopment remains on hold.

The North Canterbury school plans to refurbish its netball courts and begin upgrading its hall this year from its annual property budget.

The school’s multi-stage redevelopment is on hold, following the Ministry of Education’s funding review last year.

‘‘We are hoping to get the netball courts refurbished as soon as possible,’’ board of trustees chairperson Aaron Campbell said.

‘‘We will then see where the budget falls after that first part before having a look at what we can do for the GP (general purposes) hall.’’

The school is hoping to upgrade the flooring, seating, storage, heating and lighting in the hall, and improve the outdoor flow with the netball courts.

A redevelopment of the hall is stage three in the school’s master plan, but given there is no doubt for stage two, the board hopes to do some work to upgrade the hall now, he said.

A $10 million facelift was announced in September 2018, with the school embarking on a master plan with a multi-stage replacement of the majority of its buildings.

Several of the buildings dated back before the school was established in the 1970s by amalgamating the district high school with local primary schools.

The school’s master plan was designed to future-proof it for the next 50 years. Image: supplied by Oxford Area School

Stage one of the redevelopment was completed 12 months ago, with the opening of the Takurua building in February 2024, which includes the administration, library, canteen, food technology and science classes.

Stage two was a second building to incorporate music, art and technology classes.

‘‘We are thankful to have Takurua finished, but it is disappointing we didn’t get both buildings,’’ Mr Campbell said.

‘‘We are fortunate that we are in a better position than other schools, as we are not bursting at the seams. We have had some growth, but it is more about having buildings fit for purpose.’’

Principal Mike Hart said it was disappointing not to have the second building completed, as it had already been designed and consented.

The school will now need to redesign the building before applying for alterations to the consent.

‘‘It means we have a little bit of extra work to do, but we have got to be optimistic,’’ Mr Hart said.

‘‘To be fair, Takurua probably would have exceeded the $10 million budget because it was a 2018 figure and costs have soared. But it is a fine balance, because if you are not improving buildings in a timely manner, at some point they are going to become beyond repair.’’

The redevelopment and the naming of the classrooms is closely aligned with the school’s connection with the stars.

The Oxford Observatory was the instigator in the community’s drive for international dark sky park status for the nearby Oxford Forest Conservation Area last year.

Takurua is the Māori name for Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky

Te Waka o Tamarereti, which encapsulates constellations such as Orion’s belt (Aotahi) and the Southern Cross, has being incorporated into the school’s cultural narrative.

The year 4 to 6 block, which was opened nearly 10 years ago, was already named Aotahi.

The Ministry has indicated funding for the next stage will be reconsidered in July.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.