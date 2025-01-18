Christmas Day primary school fire 'suspicious'

Christchurch Police investigating a suspicious fire at Mairehau Primary School Christmas Day. Photo: Canterbury Police

Christchurch police are investigating a suspicious fire at Mairehau Primary School on Christmas Day.

In a post on Facebook, the police asked anyone who was or may know the person of interest in the above photo to get in touch.

They believe the man may be able to assist with their ongoing enquiry.

Please contact police on 105 either online or over the phone and quote file number: 241227/6639

Information can also be provided anonymously via [www.crimestoppers-nz.org Crime Stoppers] on 0800 555 111.