Convicted, warned to address violent ways

An Alexandra shearer who took matters into his own hands earlier this month has been told to do something about his aggressive and violent tendencies.

In the Queenstown District Court before Judge Russell Walker yesterday, Taiwhiti Tehaupi Karamaena (24) admitted assault on a person in a family relationship last year and disorderly behaviour on July 18 at Oamaru, and threatening to injure a person with intent to frighten them on April 8 at Alexandra.

The victim in all three incidents was the same woman.

Judge Walker said in the first incident, the pair were in a vehicle together and got into a verbal argument.

The woman got out and walked along the street while Karamaena followed in the vehicle.

The pair were yelling at each other until Karamaena got out, grabbed the victim and "slammed her into the ground".

"In explanation he said he pushed her and was trying to help her get back up," Judge Walker said.

The following month the pair were at an Oamaru address and had another verbal argument after which the woman walked outside and he followed, picked up a wheelie bin and threw it at her, failing to connect.

Then, on April 8, Karamaena discovered money missing from his account and rang the victim who admitted taking it.

She then sent him a video showing his current partner being assaulted.

He responded by sending four voicemails directed at the victim and her friends.

The words used did not "make for good reading", Judge Walker said.

"You shouldn’t have taken the law into your own hands. You should have gone to police."

Karamaena had several previous convictions, including those for assault on a person in a family relationship, assaulting a female and assault, along with more than 12 family violence callouts.

"It’s clear aggression and violence have been a problem for you, Mr Karamaena, and you need to do something about it.

"This might be the last opportunity ... for you to remain in the community for offending of this nature, due to your record."

For assault on a person in a family relationship, he was sentenced to 75 hours’ community work, 12 months’ supervision with special conditions, and a protection order was issued.

For disorderly behaviour and the intimidation charge he was sentenced to nine months’ supervision, while $2042 fines were remitted for 55 hours’ community work, cumulative.

- Court reporter