Cop confused by left-hand drive

A police officer has been caught on camera breathalysing the passenger of a left-hand drive car before waving them through a checkpoint in Central Otago.

TJ Woodrow and his friends were heading through Cromwell after attending the Alexandra Blossom Festival at the weekend when they were stopped just out of the town "just before the big fruit".

Woodrow was driving his 1964 Impala from the left-hand side of the American-made car.

The car was stopped three times during the weekend, and each time officers initially went to test the passenger on the right side of the car, he said.

"The passenger was tested three times and twice the cop caught on and moved the breathalyser over to me."

On the third test, however, the officer tested the passenger and waved the car through, much to the amusement of Woodrow and his friends.

"We were on a high really. We thought it was hilarious. It was the highlight to the weekend."

A police officer was thrown off by a left-hand drive vehicle and instead breath-tested TJ Woodrow's housemate Quint Persico. Photo: Screenshot / Supplied

Woodrow said the enforcement about the festival had grown over the years but was disappointed police were not taking a moment to cast an eye over cars they were checking.

"When there was two to three cops that didn't notice, I thought it was pretty bad that they get so much into a sort of trance, just doing the same thing over and over again.

"They aren't doing the checks that they should be doing,"

Woodrow is the founder of South Island car club Southside JDM.

He was an advocate for sober driving and always happy to be tested - if police noticed who was actually driving.

"It's very important to me. I know lots of people who have had accidents drinking. The last thing I want to do is have a friend get hurt or be the reason someone gets hurt.

"I'm not really a drinker, so I'm happy to be the sober driver."

Woodrow said he generally had no trouble driving his left-hand drive car on New Zealand roads, although he had been turned away from a McDonalds drive-thru when he was forced to reverse the car down the lane in order to reach the service window.

"I couldn't reach the other side so it had to be done."

In a statement to RNZ, police acknowledged a mistake had been made.

"While we can't be sure exactly where this incident took place, police acknowledge that it appears a mistake has been made by one of our officers dealing with a vehicle at a checkpoint.

"In this instance it would be helpful if the driver, on becoming aware that a mistake had been made, let the officer know so that they could breath-test the driver.

"Checkpoints are in place to help ensure the safety of all road users, and a big part of the responsibility for road safety lies with the road-users themselves."