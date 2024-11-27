Demand for mobility service causes budget blowout

Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Growing demand for a Government-subsidised transport scheme for people with disabilities has led to budget blowout of nearly $1 million in Canterbury.

The higher cost followed the introduction of a permanent discount for users of the scheme.

Environment Canterbury says the popularity of the Total Mobility scheme, which offers subsidised bus and taxi rides, led to an overspend of $910,000 million over its budgeted $2.86 million in the year to June 2024.

‘‘Total Mobility is consumption-based,’’ ECan public transport general manager Stewart Gibbon said.

‘‘Every ride costs money, so the more people ride, the more it costs, and if you make it cheaper for people they use it more.

‘‘A key driver was the introduction of the national concession of 25 per cent, which was made permanent last year and it has substantially reduced the burden on the user.’’

The Ministry of Transport is conducting a review of the scheme, with feedback expected next year.

ECan public transport strategy and planning manager Sonia Pollard said the Total Mobility scheme is designed to provide transport to enhance ‘‘community participation’’.

‘‘The Total Mobility card provides heavily subsidised door-to-door trips and discounted public transport fares so that users of the service can choose a transport option that suits them and their trip.’’

Total Mobility card holders can ride on the bus for $1 or receive a subsidised taxi fare.

The national concession is a 25 per cent subsidy (up to $17.50), with the card holder also paying 25 per cent.

The remaining 50 per cent (up to $35) is jointly funded by ECan (40 per cent) and the National Land Transport Programme (60 per cent).

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency boosted its share of funding for the 2023/24 financial year alongside ECan to accommodate the budget blowout.

Ms Pollard said demand is continuing to grow, with a 31 per cent increase in costs as of October for the financial year to date compared to last year.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.