Feedback on Waimate rates rise sought

Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

The Waimate District Council is proposing an overall rates increase of 13.8% in 2024/25 and is seeking feedback on how it should manage the increase.

Consultation on the annual plan opened last week and residents are being encouraged to submit their thoughts on the plan.

Mayor Craig Rowley said the council was aware the rates increase would not be welcome news to ratepayers and the wider community, but there was no "magic fix" to reduce rates.

“We are aware this comes at a financially difficult time for some people. Unfortunately we are not immune to inflation and bear many of the same cost pressures as everyone else.”

“Costs have increased on all fronts. Water, roading, waste management and government compliance are some of the services the council needs to provide and all have become much more expensive.

“This draft plan is one that allows us to maintain current levels of service and prioritises looking after our existing assets. We cannot allow our existing assets to fall into a state of disrepair. We must take care of what we have.”

Mr Rowley said Waimate residents would notice this year’s annual plan was a little bit different. It was scheduled to be the first year of the long-term plan 2024-34, however due to uncertainty around government reforms and direction, the council was producing an annual plan for 2024-25 and a nine-year long-term plan would be created next year.

Submissions close at noon on Friday, May 24.

The consultation document and full draft annual plan is available to view online at waimatedc.govt.nz/annualplan