Five choppers needed to contain Canterbury blaze

A wildfire in Canterbury that broke out on Thursday night has been contained but there are still concerns the north-westerly wind may cause it to spread, Fire and Emergency NZ says.

The blaze at Waipara/Glenmark covered 80ha at its height and took five helicopters and eight ground crews to bring under control on Friday morning.

A Fenz spokesperson said the fire is believed to have started last night near Weka Pass.

Three crews remained at the scene this morning.

The nor’westerly is expected to reach up to 35km/h today and may hinder firefighters.

"The wind is the biggest concern," the spokesperson said.

No properties are currently under threat.