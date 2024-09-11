'Granny flat' policy raises questions

Photo: Supplied by Waimakariri District Council

Proposed legislation to make it easier to build small homes is "good in principle" but Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon is asking why the policy couldn't allow larger granny flats.

The Government announced a new policy in June which would force councils to allow buildings of up to 60 square metres, in certain areas, without requiring a consent.

It will amend the Building Act and the resource consent system to make it easier to build granny flats or other small structures up to 60sq m, provided they meet the building code.

Gordon said his council generally supported the changes proposed in the Government’s granny flat policy, which appeared to be consistent with proposed changes to the council’s housing rules.

But he raised some questions in the council’s submission.

‘‘In principle it is a good concept. At a time when we have a housing crisis, making living situations as easy as possible makes sense.

‘‘But we want to know how they arrived at the size of 60sq m, because we did quite a bit of work on it and we arrived at 90sqm plus a garage.

‘‘People were saying 75sq m is not quite big enough.’’

The size of 90sq m was based on units at Ryman’s Charles Upham Retirement Village in Rangiora.

It has been used in the proposed Waimakariri District Plan, expected to become operative later this year.

Gordon said the council was also concerned about ensuring the unconsented units complied with the Building Code and who would be liable if they did not comply.

‘‘Who checks to make sure it complies and who’s responsibility does it become if it doesn’t comply?

‘‘It will probably be the council, unless it is absolved by the legislation.’’

Final policy decisions are expected to be made later in the year, with new rules expected to be in place by mid-2025.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.