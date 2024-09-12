Heavy snow warnings for Canterbury

A slew of weather warnings have are in place as a front brings heavy rain and snow to the South Island.

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings from this evening until late on Friday for Arthur's and Porters passes (SH73), while the Canterbury High Country, south of the Rakaia River, is under an Orange heavy snow warning.

MetService said there is a "minimal chance of upgrading to a red warning" for the Canterbury High Country.

The forecaster warned of travel disruption and possible damage to trees and powerlines.

It advised people to prepare for snow, low temperatures, and possible power outages.

"If you must travel, drive cautiously, and ensure you have snow chains, sleeping bags, warm clothing, and emergency items.

"Prepare for snow, cold temperatures, and possible power outages."

There are also road snow warnings in place for the Lindis Pass (SH8) and the Crown Range Road, a heavy rain watch for parts of Southland and a heavy rain warning for Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound.

MetService said there could be up to 15cm of snow on the Lindis, above 700m.

Conditions were expected to improve on Friday, but forecasters say there could be more cold, wet weather to come over the weekend.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the Milford Road (State Highway 94) would be closed all day owing to "heavy rain and significant snow to our avalanche zones above the road".

It was expected the road would reopen tomorrow.

MetService also has warnings in place, including a heavy snow watch, for Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes District from this evening into Friday.

Heavy Rain Warning - Orange

Area: Westland District south of Haast

Period: 20hrs from 9am Thu, 12 Sep - 5am Fri, 13 Sep

Forecast: Expect 130 to 160 mm of rain. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h expected during this afternoon. Minimal chance of upgrading to a Red Warning.

Impact: Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions possible.

Action: Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously. Preparedness advice.

Area: Fiordland from Doubtful Sound northwards

Period: 9hrs from 9am - 6pm Thu, 12 Sep

Forecast: Expect 90 to 120 mm of rain on top of what has already fallen. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h expected during this morning. Minimal chance of upgrading to a Red Warning.

Impact: Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions possible.

Action: Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously. Preparedness advice.

Heavy Snow Warning - Orange

Area: Canterbury High Country south of the Rakaia River

Period: 12hrs from 3am - 3pm Fri, 13 Sep

Forecast: Expect 10 to 20 cm of snow to settle above 400 metres, with lesser amounts down to 300 metres. Minimal chance of upgrading to a Red Warning.

Impact: Travel disruption and damage to trees and powerlines possible. Cold conditions may cause stress for livestock.

Action: Prepare for snow, cold temperatures, and possible power outages. If you must travel, drive cautiously, and ensure you have snow chains, sleeping bags, warm clothing, and emergency items.

Area: Southland north of Lumsden, and Otago

Period: 15hrs from 5pm Thu, 12 Sep - 8am Fri, 13 Sep

Forecast: Expect 15 to 25 cm of snow to settle above 400 metres, with lesser amounts down to 300 metres. Minimal chance of upgrading to a Red Warning.

Impact: Travel disruption and damage to trees and powerlines possible. Cold conditions may cause stress for livestock.

Action: Prepare for snow, cold temperatures, and possible power outages. If you must travel, drive cautiously, and ensure you have snow chains, sleeping bags, warm clothing, and emergency items.

Heavy Rain Watch

Area: The ranges of the Westland District between Haast and Arthur's Pass.

Period: 18hrs from 3am - 9pm Fri, 13 Sep

Forecast: Periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria. Moderate chance of upgrading to a Warning.

Area: The Headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers

Period: 12hrs from 9am - 9pm Thu, 12 Sep

Forecast: Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 20 km east of the main divide. Note, rain turns to snow from the south this evening. Low chance of upgrading to a Warning.

Area: Southland north of Lumsden

Period: 8hrs from 9am - 5pm Thu, 12 Sep

Forecast: A period of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria. Moderate chance of upgrading to a Warning.

Issued: 9:26am Thu, 12 Sep

Next update: 9pm Thu, 12 Sep

Action advice supplied by the National Emergency Management Agency.

Road Snowfall Warnings

Road Snowfall Warning

Area: Arthur's Pass (SH73)

Period: 12hrs from noon - midnight Fri, 13 Sep

Forecast: Snow expected to start falling Friday morning. 1 to 3 cm may accumulate about the road above 500 metres, with lesser amounts down to about 400 metres.

Area: Porters Pass (SH73)

Period: 15hrs from 9am - midnight Fri, 13 Sep

Forecast: Snow expected to start falling Friday morning. 2 to 5 cm may accumulate about the road above 500 metres, with lesser amounts down to about 400 metres.

Area: Lindis Pass (SH8)

Period: 15hrs from 9pm Thu, 12 Sep - noon Fri, 13 Sep

Forecast: Rain is forecast to turn to snow Thursday night. 10 to 20 cm of snow may accumulate above 500 metres, with lesser amounts down to about 300 metres.

Area: Crown Range Road

Period: 14hrs from 7pm Thu, 12 Sep - 9am Fri, 13 Sep

Forecast: Rain is forecast to turn to snow Thursday evening. 3 to 8 cm of snow may accumulate above 500 metres, with lesser amounts down to about 400 metres.

Area: Milford Road (SH94)

Period: 6hrs from 7pm Thu, 12 Sep - 1am Fri, 13 Sep

Forecast: Rain is forecast to turn to snow Thursday evening. 1 to 3 cm may accumulate above about 800 metres.

Issued: 10:16am Thu, 12 Sep

Next update: 9pm Thu, 12 Sep

For more about Road Snowfall Warnings click here