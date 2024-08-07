Hot pools slowed by red tape

Kaikōura’s Esplanade Reserve on the waterfront was home to the Kaikōura Lions Community Pool, until it was severely damaged in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2016. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

The plans for a hot pools complex in Kaikōura has received a mixed response from the public as the district council works through more red tape.

A Christchurch-based company wants to set up a hot pools and wellness complex on the former community pool site on Esplanade Reserve.

The project hit a bureaucratic snag earlier this year when it was discovered the proposed site was a reserve.

This meant a reserve management plan needed to be developed for the plans to proceed.

Speaking at a recent Kaikōura District Council meeting, corporate services senior manager Peter Kearney said all options were possible, provided they comply with the Reserves Act.

The council entered into a lease agreement with Kaikōura Springs Ltd for a site in the Esplanade Reserve in 2022, after seeking the approval of the Department of Conservation.

But the council subsequently discovered the land had been vested in the council some years ago, rendering the lease ‘‘null and void’’.

Mr Kearney said the council received 117 submissions during the recent consultation ahead of drafting reserve management plans for Esplanade Reserve, South Bay Forest Reserve, Takahanga Domain, South Bay Domain and the Top 10 Holiday Park.

The submitters ‘‘overwhelmingly’’ supported the continued use of Esplanade Reserve for recreational purposes and made suggestions for improvements.

‘‘People see the reserve as an important contributor to the enjoyment of the area and Kaikōura,’’ Mr Kearney said.

‘‘There was both support for the redevelopment of the former pools, and concern that such redevelopment would compete with more general enjoyment, passive uses, and suggested enhancements such as extended playgrounds.’’

Some submitters expressed concerns about public reserves being used for commercial purposes.

But Mr Kearney said recreation reserve land can be set aside for specific purposes such as baths and associated businesses.

Council staff will draft reserve management plans for Esplanade Reserve and South Bay Forest Reserve for consultation.

There were also a number of ‘‘very passionate submissions’’ on the South Bay Forest Reserve, he said.

The council is preparing to harvest pine trees in the reserve.

Several submitters were opposed to the removal of pine trees, while others saw opportunities for improvement.

Suggestions including replacing the existing forest with native plantings, gardens and sculptures, and development of mahinga kai.

Others wanted to improve walking, cycling and horse riding trails, develop a dog park, facilities for mountain and BMX biking, disc golf, adrenaline forest, and go-karting.

Feedback on the Takahanga Domain, South Bay Domain and the Top 10 Holiday Park will be considered at the August council meeting.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.