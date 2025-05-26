'Kids do dumb things': Principal speaks out against keyboard warriors after assault at school

Bruce Kearney.

All schools grapple with ‘‘challenging student behaviour’’, and it is not helped by social media outbursts, a Canterbury principal says.

Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney said he felt for his colleagues after critics took to social media following an incident at Oxford Area School last week.

A student was taken to Christchurch Hospital with injuries after being allegedly assaulted by another student at Oxford Area School on Wednesday.

Challenging behaviour happened in all schools and most followed restorative processes when addressing the behaviour, he said.

‘‘Kids do dumb things and our role is to teach them the consequences of their actions,’’ he said.

‘‘We try to hold young people to account for their actions in a kind and positive way.

‘‘But social media isn’t interested in that.’’

He said people should not assume every ‘‘unpleasant incident is bullying’’.

‘‘Bullying is ongoing emotional abuse and it happens everywhere and not just in schools,’’ Mr Kearney said.

‘‘It happens in the workplace, in the home, out in the community and online.’’

While some social media critics wanted schools to return to corporal punishment, Mr Kearney said it was not the answer.

‘‘It is teaching a student, ‘I’m going to hit you because you hit someone else’.’’

Like politicians, Mr Kearney said school principals were often targets of online abuse, including death threats.

Rangiora High School was one of several schools to participate in the recent Pink Shirt Day, he said.

Oxford Area School board of trustees presiding member Aaron Campbell referred enquiries about the incident at OAS to principal Mike Hart.

In a statement, Mr Hart said the school was following its procedures to work through the incident.

He asked the community to contact the school if they had any concerns or questions.

‘‘Our thoughts and heartfelt support are with the student and their whānau during this time.

‘‘We know this may be unsettling, and we are doing everything we can to ensure the wellbeing of all involved.’’

Rangiora High School board of trustees presiding member Simon Green said schools have always grappled with ‘‘challenging student behaviour’’, which is an emotive topic.

He said the board worked with school leadership to ensure bullying was addressed promptly and constructively, with ‘‘a focus on restoring relationships and building a culture of respect and accountability’’.

A Ministry of Education spokesperson said staff had been in contact with Oxford Area School and were confident school staff were following appropriate procedures.

Oxford Area School has students from years 1 to 13.

Local Democracy Reporting noted several Oxford Facebook pages had blocked comments on the incident.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.