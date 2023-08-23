Man charged over fatal North Canterbury crash

A man has been charged in relation to a fatal crash on a North Canterbury highway in February.

One person was killed and two others were injured after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Mouse Point Rd (SH7) and Leslie Hills Rd in Hurunui just after 8am on February 24.

Police said today a 49-year-old Napier man has been charged with a number of driving and drug-related offences in relation to the crash.

He is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Monday.

"As the matter is now before the court, police will not make further comment," a spokesperson said.