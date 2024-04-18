Man killed in Ashburton farm incident named

Henry Wild. Photo: Ashburton Celtic RFC

Police have named the man killed in a workplace incident at a farm in Ashburton on Tuesday.

He was Henry Wild, aged 22.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the property on Singletree Road, Newland, at 10.10am.

"Tragically a person was located deceased.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time," police said in a statement.

Wild’s rugby club, Ashburton Celtic RFC, posted a tribute on social media yesterday.

“Our Celtic community grieves the loss of Henry Wild, one of our talented Senior Men, who passed away yesterday in a tragic workplace accident. Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, team management and friends.

“Last night, we gathered at Celtic to share stories, and offer comfort to one another. Let’s continue to talk and hold each other up during this difficult time,” the post said.

“Henry will always be remembered in our Celtic family for his skill, passion, humour and resilient spirit both on and off the field.”

The death has been notified to WorkSafe.