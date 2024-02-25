Man missing from Ashburton found safe

Alan Shaskey

A 70-year-old man who was reported missing from Ashburton this morning has been found safe and well.

Police earlier appealed to the public for sightings of Alan Shaskey, who was last seen at the town's Coronation Park this morning.

Police said he was likely to hitchhike, and anyone who had offered him a ride was asked to contact them.

In an update about 3.15pm police said Mr Shaskey had been found safe and well, and they thanked the public for their assistance.