New Amberley community board confirmed

A new community board has been confirmed by Hurunui’s south ward.

The Local Government Commission has rejected an appeal against the establishment of a community board for next year’s local government election in the Hurunui District Council’s south ward, which includes Amberley.

Eleven objections were received, but just one, Amberley District Residents’ Association chairperson Roy Myers, gave an oral presentation to commissioners at a hearing last month.

Several objectors preferred the existing ward committee structure, which comprised representatives from residents’ associations, the Amberley Reserves Advisory Group, the Hurunui Youth Council and three independent members.

But the commissioners agreed with the council’s position that a community board elected by the community at large would be more democratic.

‘‘It may potentially attract candidates who may not have been traditionally in a position that would result in their becoming members of the ward committee,’’ the commissioners said.

South ward councillor Vanessa McPherson said she is ‘‘delighted with the outcome’’.

‘‘The decision reinforces the robust process undertaken by the council to deliver an outcome that will provide a fair and effective representation of benefit to the entire south ward.’’

But Mr Myers said he is disappointed with the decision, which he believes is based on ‘‘wrong information’’.

‘‘The argument was that a community board would be able to be more strategic in its decision-making.

‘‘But the existing ward committee doesn’t have any money to spend.’’

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black told the commission a walking and cycling fund of $370,000 has been established from development contributions since 2010, but the ward committee has been unable to agree on how to spend it.

But Mr Myers rejected this and said the ward committee was unaware ‘‘we were able to spend it’’.

‘‘How are these five representatives going to be in contact with the community?

‘‘Under the present structure, you have residents’ groups which represent their communities.’’

While the new community board will have five board members, the commissioners reduced the number of elected councillors on the board from four to two.

The commissioners also recommended a Hurunui Youth Council representative be appointed as an observer.

The remuneration of board members would cost $36,078 a year, or $20 per south ward ratepayer per year.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

