New police station opens in Rangiora

The new Rangiora police station on the corner of Southern Cross Rd and Kingston Smith Dr. Photo: NZ Police

Rangiora’s long-awaited new police station is up and running.

The station is located on the corner of Southern Cross Rd and Kingston Smith Dr and has plenty of free parking, said Inspector Peter Cooper, Canterbury Rural Area Commander.

"The station will be at this location for the next few years until a permanent facility is developed.

"Finding a building suitable for a temporary station has been challenging and although it is not in the town centre, the new station offers improved facilities so staff can provide a better service to the public.

Since the closure of the old Rangiora station at 309 High St, police staff have been working from temporary premises on King St and at the Kaiapoi station.

Cooper said there was no public counter at the King St premises. "So it is pleasing to have a more permanent solution."

The Southern Cross Rd station will be open to the public from 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday. The King St premises will close.

Cooper said in an emergency people should call 111. Phone 105 to report incidents that do not require an immediate police response.