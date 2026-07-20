Ryan Fox victorious in British Open

Ryan Fox celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The 154th British Open. Photo: Reuters

Ryan Fox stayed ice cool at the end of four long and hot days at Royal Birkdale to sink a birdie putt on the 18th and win the 154th British Open by one stroke on Sunday.

Fox was level with long-time clubhouse leader Cameron Young on nine under heading down the last but played a stunning approach shot and then held his nerve to roll in a 12-footer.

The 39-year-old is only the second New Zealand man to win the Open, following Bob Charles in 1963 at Royal Lytham, and the third to win a major after Michael Campbell's 2005 US Open.

His final round 68 gave him a total of 270, with Young, who carded a stunning final-round 64, on 271.

American Sam Burns, the overnight leader, could only manage a two-over 72 as he finished third on eight under par.

"Oh, wow. I don't really know what to think at the moment," Fox, son of former New Zealand rugby great Grant, said after being presented with the Claret Jug.

"I've got a lot of people to thank. First of all, my family, my wife and kids are in Florida at the moment. I spoke to my kids last night, and they said, bring back a trophy.

"I think this is a pretty cool one to bring back for them."

A compelling final day on the Irish Sea just north of Liverpool began with Burns on top of a tightly-packed leaderboard by two strokes.

BLASTED INTO CONTENTION

But as he and the various challengers first threatened and then fell away in a roller-coaster finale over the dunes, it looked as though Young's 64 would prove decisive.

Young, who began the day in a tie for 20th, had finished two hours earlier and was hitting balls on the range as a first Open playoff since 2015 looked increasingly likely.

Fox blasted into contention with a men's major record-equalling 62 on Saturday -- the third 62 of a championship played out under blue skies and light winds.

He seemed to be wobbling around the turn but found inspiration down the stretch with four birdies in his final six holes. He could only par the par-five 17th after seeing his majestic drive dribble into a fairway bunker.

That meant a birdie was required on the treacherous 18th, where only four had been made all day, to win outright.

The fearless Fox then played three shots that will live in his dreams. He smashed his drive down the middle of the parched fairway, then flighted a brilliant approach shot.

In front of thousands of fans he sized up his putt and sent the ball into the middle of the cup.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler finished in a tie for fourth on seven under with home favourite Tommy Fleetwood.