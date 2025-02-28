North Canterbury councils propose water partnership

Dan Gordon.

The Hurunui and Kaikōura councils are looking to join forces to manage their water infrastructure, but Waimakariri is proposing to go it alone.

North Canterbury’s three councils have announced their preferred new governance structures for delivering water services, with the Waimakariri District Council planning to beef up its three waters business unit.

The Hurunui and Kaikōura District Councils plan to create a joint water services council controlled organisation under a proposal to be consulted on with their communities over the coming months.

The three councils have been meeting regularly since August last year to consider various models for the future management of water services, in line with the Government’s Local Water Done Well legislation.

‘‘Our councils reviewed independent financial and economic analysis for North Canterbury in detail,’’ Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said.

‘‘Simply, there wasn’t a single solution that worked in the best interests of all.

Marie Black.

‘‘One size doesn’t fit all, and we strongly argued that there be choice for our communities.’’

But Mr Gordon said the three councils have a history of working together and will continue to look for opportunities to collaborate.

The Waimakariri District Council, which serves a community of more than 70,000 people, has an existing three waters business unit, but changes will need to be made to meet the requirements of the new legislation.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said a joint council controlled organisation will allow the council to ‘‘deliver broad benefits for the district’’, while retaining a local say over water.

‘‘Hurunui has made significant investments in water infrastructure, carrying out major upgrades to all its water supplies to meet New Zealand's Drinking Water Standards.

‘‘As a result, we are well-positioned to meet both current and future demands, as well as anticipated growth.’’

The Hurunui district has small population of around 13,000 over a large geographical area.

Under the new legislation, a joint council controlled organisation can borrow up to 500 percent of council revenue, instead of the usual borrowing limit of 280%.

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle said his community will be given a choice between a joint initiative with Hurunui, or forming a separate Kaikōura council controlled organisation.

‘‘Our preferred option is to team up with our neighbours and form a council controlled organisation where we have additional benefits of size, scale and knowledge.

‘‘We have identified our best and preferred option, but we felt it was important for us to give our residents a voice and listen to what they felt was the right option for our three waters delivery.’’

The Kaikōura district has a population of 4200, but its three waters infrastructure is in ‘‘good shape’’ thanks to the investment after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in November 2016, Mr Mackle said.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.