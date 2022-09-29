North Canterbury on a plate

Enterprise North Canterbury chief executive Heather Warwick (left) and food and beverage business development manager Alissa Wilson are set to launch The North Course on Saturday. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Get a taste of North Canterbury during the month of October.

Enterprise North Canterbury (ENC) is launching "The North Course" on Saturday, October 1, with more than 30 hospitality providers offering a signature North Canterbury dish.

Food and beverage business development manager Alissa Wilson said The North Course was a rural version of "Wellington on a Plate".

"We’ve been challenging local establishments with creating their best North Canterbury dish and we are seeing some quite innovative creations.

"It comes off the back of two years with hospitality really suffering, so we just want to inject a bit of energy and enthusiasm around local eateries."

More than 30 hospitality providers in the Waimakariri, Hurunui and Kaikōura districts were participating in the initiative.

People were encouraged to rate their dining experience at participating eateries by using a QR code or going to thenorthcourse.co.nz

"It’s non-competitive - the choices are ‘good’, ‘great’ or ‘incredible’," Ms Wilson said.

Diners who made the most ratings during the month of October had the chance to win a prize, she said.

Alongside The North Course promotion, people were encouraged to come up with their own North Canterbury dish at home using local ingredients.

Local supermarkets were also getting in behind the promotion by showcasing North Canterbury produce.

The North Course is a Made North Canterbury event, supported by Visit Waimakariri, Visit Hurunui and the North Canterbury Wine Region.

A full list of participating eateries will be available at thenorthcourse.co.nz.

ENC is the economic development arm of the Waimakariri and Hurunui district councils.

-By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

■ Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air