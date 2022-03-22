Old bird aviary to be demolished this week

The empty aviary at Ashburton Domain will be off limits while the buildings are demolished. Photo: Ashburton District Council

The old aviary buildings at Ashburton Domain will be demolished this week.

The decision to remove the aviary was made as part of the Ashburton Domain redevelopment project in 2020 and the former inhabitants were mostly rehomed to Timaru last March.

Now the aviary, which was established by the Ashburton Rotary Club in 1965, will make way for an informal educational wildlife garden and play area, building on the existing butterfly garden.

In the longer term, a new modern walkthrough aviary could be incorporated into the wildlife gardens, but is not likely to be established until 2042 as part of the 30-year plan.

The former aviary area will be closed off during the demolition work, which is expected to start on Wednesday and take several days.

Ashburton District Council community services group manager Steve Fabish said a specialist crew will be on site to deal with asbestos that had been found in the soffit of one of the buildings.

“There are special requirements to deal with materials containing asbestos but all the demolition is able to be contained in the old aviary area,” Fabish said.

“People will still be able to access the bowling club, children’s playground, and the rest of the domain, which are a safe distance away.”

Some wire netting and posts have already been removed and are being reused by the Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust to create aviaries for the endangered kakariki, an orange fronted parakeet that is coming back from the brink of extinction.

“For nearly 20 years, the trust has been running a captive breeding programme to grow the population and parts of our old aviaries have been used to create space for juvenile kakariki to grow until they can be released into the wild.

“We’re pleased to have been able to donate equipment for this good project,” Fabish said.

The aviary had been costing the council $36,000 a year to run and maintain.

The removal or upgrading of the aviary was part of the draft redevelopment plan in 2020. It attracted a large number of submissions, some supporting it to remain in the domain, but most wanting it gone.

The council opted for its removal which finally takes place this week.

-By Jonathan Leask