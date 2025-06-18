SDC votes to keep water services in-house

A Southern council has opted to keep its water services in-house following strong community feedback.

Southland district councillors last week voted unanimously to run with an "adjusted status quo model" for Three Waters services which allows it to retain responsibility while meeting new requirements.

It comes at a time when councils all over the country are responding to government reform on how they want to deliver drinking water, wastewater and stormwater.

More than 97% of Southland respondents preferred an adjusted status quo option instead of a standalone council-controlled organisation (CCO).

Reasons for the overwhelming vote included local control, accountability, affordability, cost efficiency and a feeling of "reform fatigue".

If the council had opted to go down the CCO route, estimated costs of $750,000 would have been required for setup in addition to about $625,000 a year for operating.

Mayor Rob Scott attended several meetings during consultation.

"It was really good engagement everywhere we went, even with the smaller numbers," he said.

The adjusted status quo model will form part of the council’s water services delivery plan, as required under legislation.

That plan needs to show how the council will be compliant in delivering a satisfactory and financially sustainable service by mid-2028, and must be submitted to the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) by September 3.

The council was also involved in a DIA case study looking at how new standards would impact rural councils.

Results from the study were received last week, but the staff report had already been prepared for the meeting.

Community consultation in Southland ran from April 3 to May 21.

In May, the Invercargill City Council also voted to keep its delivery in-house.

Consultation has just ended on a proposal in which Gore would join forces with Clutha, Central Otago and Waitaki.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.