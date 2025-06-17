'We are not a shop': Council hits back at critics

The Waimakariri District Council adopted its 2025/26 plan on Tuesday. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Waimakariri councillors have taken aim at online critics, as they locked in an average rates rise of 4.98%.

‘‘We are not a shop,’’ councillor Tim Fulton said. ‘‘We can turn down the lights, but the obligation to our community doesn’t change.’’

The Waimakariri District Council adopted its annual plan at a meeting today, with the backing of Mayor Dan Gordon and nine councillors.

During the meeting, councillors took aim at comments online that said the council needed to rein in its spending and be run more like a business.

Cr Joan Ward said the council provides a variety of services, including roading, infrastructure, pools and libraries.

‘‘We are not a business. When you compare what we offer with your power bill, so much is received for the community for much the same expense.’’

The Waimakariri district is continuing to support growth. Photo: Waimakariri District Council

In moving the motion to adopt the annual plan, Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson said transparency has become ‘‘a buzz word’’.

Power bills have gone up an average 11% this year and insurance an average 22%, compared to the council’s 4.98% rate rise, he said.

‘‘I don’t know any business which is as transparent as a government agency like us.’’

Councillor Paul Williams, who has been critical of council spending, abstained from the annual plan vote and didn't comment during the debate.

The annual plan consultation received 787 submissions, with the bulk on the council’s proposed waters services model, designed to meet the requirements of the Government’s Local Water Done Well legislation.

A water services delivery plan has since been prepared for a beefed-up internal business unit to manage water services, after 97% of submissions backed the proposal.

The council plans to spend nearly $90m on capital projects over the next 12 months to support the ongoing growth.

During the meeting, Mayor Dan Gordon paid tribute to Mr Atkinson, who plans to retire at the election.

‘‘I could not have asked for a more loyal deputy behind me. I’ve had someone who gives extraordinary advice and support.’’

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.