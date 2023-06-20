One dead following crash near Mount Cook

Police have been at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near Mount Cook.

"Initial reports indicated there were serious injuries and the Serious Crash Unit was advised," police said in a statement.

They'd been called to the scene on Mount Cook Rd (State Highway 80) about 12.05pm and have since confirmed one person has died and that another is in a critical condition while the other has been seriously injured.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency had closed the highway though one lane has since reopened..