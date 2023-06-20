Tuesday, 20 June 2023

One dead following crash near Mount Cook

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Police have been at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near Mount Cook.

    "Initial reports indicated there were serious injuries and the Serious Crash Unit was advised," police said in a statement.

    They'd been called to the scene on Mount Cook Rd (State Highway 80) about 12.05pm and have since confirmed one person has died and that another is in a critical condition while the other has been seriously injured.

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency had closed the highway though one lane has since reopened..

     

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter