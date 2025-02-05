Is paid parking the answer in Rangiora and Kaiapoi?

Waimakariri District Council is seeking feedback as it addresses future parking needs in Kaiapoi and Rangiora. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Rangiora and Kaiapoi residents will get the chance to have their say on what parking demand might look like in 2040, and whether they are willing to pay for a good spot.

The Waimakariri District Council will consult on how to address future parking needs in the two Canterbury town centres, including the possibility of paid parking and a new parking building for Rangiora.

Speaking at Tuesday's council meeting, strategy and centres team leader Heike Downie said the feedback would help the council develop a parking management plan.

She said the proposed approaches for each town were different and reflected parking trends, population projections and possible land use changes.

"We are a growing district and providing parking is an important asset to make our town centres successful," she said.

"Our future modelling shows parking supply is still reasonably comfortable in Kaiapoi, but in Rangiora we are anticipating there will be high demand in the future."

Proposed measures for Rangiora include piloting graduated priced parking, with the first hour or two free and charges applying after that, exploring all day parking options and a central parking building.

The council is looking to reconfigure the Blake Street car park and to acquire another centre site for parking by 2035 to meet Rangiora's growing demand.

The former police station site in High Street, next to the Rangiora Town Hall, is also being converted into parking.

The proposals also take into consideration mobility needs, cycle parking and loading zones.

The council also plans to consider future parking needs in other town centres, including Woodend, Ravenswood and Pegasus.

Councillor Niki Mealings noted the council needed to develop a parking management plan, as the National Policy Statement on Urban Development removed the requirement for private developers to provide parking, which placed pressure on existing parking supply.

Mayor Dan Gordon said it was timely to consider future parking needs.

"I regularly get feedback around the town centres about how busy they are and particularly in Rangiora with the new retail experiences and it is the same in Kaiapoi.

"It is nice that we have the problem of our town centres being busy, but it is something we need to keep an eye on."

Consultation will be held later this month, with the council due to adopt a parking management plan in May.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air