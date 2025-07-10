Police investigate fatal crash involving car and person in wheelchair

Police are calling for witnesses and dashcam footage of a fatal crash in Ashburton last weekend.

Senior Sergeant Janine Bowden said police were called to the crash on Burnett St involving a car and a person in an electric wheelchair about 1pm on Saturday, July 5.

Bowden said the wheelchair user died in hospital on Wednesday night.

"One person was located with injuries and was transported to hospital.

"Sadly, the person passed away in hospital last night.

"We offer our condolences to the family of the deceased during this difficult time.

"While our investigation into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in the Burnett Street and Park Street areas."

If you have information that may help the investigation, call 105 or report it at 105.police.govt.nz using the reference number 250706/8918.