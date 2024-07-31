Rangiora Health Hub loses respite care beds

Respite care will no longer be offered at the Rangiora Health Hub. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Rangiora has suffered another blow to the community’s bid for a 24-hour healthcare service.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand has confirmed four flexi-beds used for respite care at the Rangiora Health Hub have been decommissioned.

The loss of the respite care service comes on top of delays to the promised urgent after-hours healthcare facility planned at the health hub site.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon, who is also Waitaha Canterbury PHO (primary health organisation) deputy chair, said he was not aware of the decision when contacted. He said he would be contacting Health NZ for an explanation.

The respite care service has not been offered since August 2022, with Health NZ citing staffing shortages at the time.

In April last year, Health NZ told Local Democracy Reporting the beds had been supported by dual registered midwives and nurses who are in short supply.

But Health NZ Canterbury executive director of nursing, Becky Hickmott, said the area was now commissioned for clinic rooms, hearing screening, day assessment unit appointments and overflow for maternity beds.

"The services for patients requiring respite care is offered by aged residential care facilities in North Canterbury where the appropriate level of care can be maintained."

Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey said the Rangiora Health Hub was "not an aged care facility".

"The provision of respite beds, trained staff and adequate resources is appropriately being left to the aged care sector.

"We are very fortunate in North Canterbury to have a number of aged residential care facilities, and still more being built.

"I anticipate these facilities will be able to accommodate patients seeking respite care."

Doocey, who is the Waimakariri MP, last year blamed the then Labour Government for the loss of the respite care service, saying it had not acted fast enough to address staffing shortages.

No date has been announced for the construction of the new medical centre, Rangiora Medical, at the Rangiora Health Hub.

South Link Health Group entered into an agreement with the Ministry of Health in 2021 and, at the time, it was announced the new facility would open the following year.

But the project has been beset by delays, partly due to Covid.

South Link Health Group has obtained the necessary resource and building consents from the Waimakariri District Council.

When built, the new facility will include full radiology services - ultrasound, CT and MRI scans - GP services, a pharmacy, and urgent after-hours healthcare.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.