Ravenswood town centre approved

Ravenswood’s retail area is set to become Business 1 zone in the operative Waimakariri District Plan. Photo: John Cosgrove / North Canterbury News

Ravenswood is set to have its own town centre.

The Waimakariri District Council has voted to give effect to private plan change 30 (PC30) to the operative Waimakariri District Plan, which creates a Business 1 zone (town centre) in Ravenswood, north Woodend, at a council meeting on Tuesday.

Ravenswood Developments Ltd lodged the private plan change, which was originally notified by the council in October 2020, to create a key activity area of 35,000sq m of gross floor area.

After the application was declined by independent commissioners in November 2021, Ravenswood Developments Ltd appealed to the Environment Court, where the matter was resolved through mediation with the council.

The revised PC30 has a gross floor area of 25,500qsq m.

‘‘This has been a long process,’’ Mayor Dan Gordon said.

‘‘We were opposed to the initial scale of the development, because we wanted to ensure the Kaiapoi and Rangiora business centres were not compromised. There was agreement through mediation.

‘‘We have seen Harvey Norman and other large retailers being attracted to Ravenswood, so this gives our residents more choices and reduces the need for people to travel into Christchurch.’’

Development planning manager Matt Bacon said the changes had been accounted for in the proposed Waimakariri District Plan.

The Waimakariri District Plan was a key topic discussed at Tuesday’s council meeting. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

• Councillors also discussed arrangements for the hearings of the proposed District Plan, which begin on May 18.

Commissioners Gina Sweetman (chairperson), Gary Rae, Alan Cubitt, Megan McKay and Crs Niki Mealings and Neville Atkinson were appointed in October 2020.

While all six commissioners would hear the submissions and consider the proposed District Plan in its entirety, Crs Mealings and Atkinson will have to step back when the decision on Variation 1 is made, Mr Bacon said.

Variation 1 gives effect to the Resource Management (Enabling Housing Supply and Other Matters) Amendment Act 2021, which required Waimakariri, as a high growth council, to impose medium density housing standards in its main towns.

While there was acceptance the rules would apply to Rangiora and Kaiapoi, there has been opposition to the inclusion of Woodend, Pegasus and Ravenswood.

Mr Gordon said he had raised his concerns with Environment Minister David Parker about elected members not being able to participate in the decision to implement Variation 1.

‘‘Personally I think it is a ridiculous situation, and the Minister agreed in part and said it will be addressed as part of the RMA (Resource Management Act) reforms.

"But the advice from the Minister’s officials is that the approach we are taking is the correct one.’’

Mr Bacon said the hearings would be spread over the next 12 months and held at different locations.

- By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.