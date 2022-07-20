Roads reopening after rain causes chaos

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Highways are reopening around the South Island after wild weather caused flooding, slips and widespread damage.
Graeme Hall, system manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, said people will have a slower-than-usual journey on many Otago and Canterbury roads because of the damage.
“People should expect surface flooding in places and drive to the conditions especially around our road crews and stop/go people,” Mr Hall said.
Heavy rain has fallen in the Otago headwaters in recent days: in the Upper Clutha River catchments and in the headwaters of Central Otago rivers, including the Kawarau River, the Shotover River, the Lindis River, the Manuherikia River and the Kye Burn/upper Taieri River.
Omarama has two state highway connections again, with SH8 to Twizel reopening after 10am and SH83, Otematata to Omarama, opening before 11am.
The third, key route to Omarama - the Lindis Pass - remains closed as there are a number of slips and damage to clear.
The Mount Cook road (SH80) reopened about 1.15pm with stop/go management in place, Waka Kotahi said this afternoon. The road was scheduled to be closed overnight from 6pm to 7am tomorrow.
People looking to travel to Queenstown and Central Otago should delay travel if possible, and check their routes, he said.
"The alternative route into Central Otago is via SH85 - Palmerston, Kyeburn and Alexandra. The coastal end of this route is damaged from the recent snow and floods so please factor that into your journey. There are also potholes and damage on SH87, Mosgiel to Kyeburn.
Speed restrictions were still in place on some stretches of highway at midday, and closures on a raft of minor roads in the Maniototo area (scroll to bottom of story to see closures).
Waka Kotahi NZ said caution was required in many places due to ongoing surface flooding, potholes and flood damage.
Further south, the Gore District Council says the Mataura River has risen significantly overnight, and several roads are closed around the city. The river was expected to start dropping soon, and roads could reopen later this morning.
The Otago Regional Council was yesterday urging people to be cautious around rivers and low-lying land as waterways around Central Otago and the upper Clutha catchments rise.
Mr Hall said slips and rockfalls would continue this week. He told RNZ that wind and rain closely following heavy snowfall had been a destructive combination.
Drivers should expect ice and snow on the roads today and Hall urged anyone out on the roads to drive slowly.
"It's the worst it has been for a number of years."
Haast Pass was closed owing to fallen trees, rock slips, flooding and strong winds.
An Aspiring Highways representative said a "couple of diggers had been sent to clear the road and assessments were being done between Makarora and Hawea."
Makarora resident Jim Arthurs said yesterday weather over the past 48 hours had varied.
"We had a huge thunderstorm last night. A lot of internet routers fried, and lots of new lakes are forming on farms," he said.
The Haast-Hawea section of SH6 was open to Makarora residents yesterday, but closed to the general public from 7am.
Last night, SH8 through Alexandra was the only route open to SH1 for northbound travel out of Central Otago.
The downpour caused roads and walking tracks to close as the Manuherikia River breached its banks near Omakau, Ophir and Galloway, flooding low-lying farmland.
A boil water notice was issued for Omakau and Ophir, and Ophir residents were advised to keep a sharp watch on river levels.
The highest previous flow recorded for the Manuherikia River at Ophir, since 1971, was 602 cumecs in December 1995.
Otago Regional Council natural hazards manager Dr Jean-Luc Payan said the Manuherikia River at Ophir reached its peak about 4pm yesterday and, while high, had begun to fall.
The main rivers in Southland were all running above normal and there were reports of localised flooding.
Further north, the Ashburton River broke its banks and flooded some farmland, as heavy rain swelled Canterbury rivers.
Canterbury Civil Defence Emergency Management was monitoring key rivers and warned the main impact of the rainfall would be seen late yesterday and overnight.
MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said the South had "seen the worst" of the rain and today it would ease to light rain.
However, a low was deepening to the east and by tomorrow southerlies would bring cold temperatures.
Coastal areas would feel the worst of the effects and there could be large swells, he said.
South Island roads
|Location
|Event type
|Impact
|Comments
|Detour route
|Update received
|Next update
|Expected resolution
|SH 87 Taieri River Bridge (Kokonga Bridge), Otago (map view)
|Road Hazard
|Caution
|Flooding
Due to flooding, there is a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place. Drive with caution.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable.
|20 Jul 2022 1:39pm
|Until further notice
|SH 6 Punakaiki, north of Bullock Creek Road intersection, West Coast (map view)
|Road Hazard
|Caution
|Slip
The road is open to one lane with traffic lights
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable
|15 Jul 2022 9:08am
|Until further notice
|SH 60 Riwaka to Upper Takaka, 3km south of Aaron Creek Road, Nelson/Marlborough (map view)
|Road Hazard
|Caution
|Rock falls
Due to rockfalls in this area, there is Stop/Go traffic management with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place. Take extra care whilst travelling along this route.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable.
|20 Jul 2022 12:40pm
|Until further notice
|SH 77 Mount Hutt, between Blackford Road and Mt Hutt Station Road, Canterbury (map view)
|Area Warning
|Road Closed
|Washout
Due to a washout, State Highway 77 is closed between Blackford Road and Mt Hutt Station Road. A detour is in place. Next update is expected by 3pm, Wednesday 20th July. Please follow the detour and allow extra time for your journey.
Scheduled time:
|Southbound traffic, turn left onto Leaches Road in Windwhistle, right onto Rakaia Terrace Road, continue along North Rakaia Road, then right back onto SH1. Northbound traffic use Mount Hutt Station Road, then turn right onto Back Track and continue along Rakaia Barrhill Methven Road on to Elizabeth Avenue and left back onto SH1.
|20 Jul 2022 1:27pm
|Until further notice
|SH 8 Omarama to Tarras (Lindis Pass), Otago (map view)
|Area Warning
|Road Closed
|Flooding
Due to slips and flooding, State Highway 8 is closed between Omarama and Tarras. An update is expected by 5pm, Wednesday 20th July.
Scheduled time:
|No detour available. Avoid the area or delay your journey if possible.
|20 Jul 2022 1:30pm
|Until further notice
|SH 6 Haast to Lake Hawea, Otago (map view)
|Area Warning
|Road Closed
|Fallen Tree/s Across Highway
Road still closed by fallen trees. Closed overnight and update 5pm 20 July
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable.
|20 Jul 2022 12:54pm
|Until further notice
|SH 6 Murchison, between the intersection with State Highway 65 and Hinehaka Road, Nelson/Marlborough (map view)
|Area Warning
|Road Closed
|Slip
Due to a slip, State Highway 6 is closed between the intersection with State Highway 65 and Hinehaka Road. Avoid the area or delay your journey. An update will be provided at 4pm.
Scheduled time:
|No detour available.
|20 Jul 2022 1:34pm
|Until further notice
|SH 90 McNab to Raes Junction, Otago (map view)
|Area Warning
|Delays
|Pavement Repairs
Due to pavement repair work at various locations on SH90 there will be intermittent stop/go traffic management and temporary speed restrictions in place. Road users are advised to expect delays and travel with care.
Scheduled time:
|Not applicable
|15 Jul 2022 9:44am
|22 Jul 2022 5:00pm
|SH 6A Queenstown, between the intersections with Melbourne Street and Suburb Street North, Otago (map view)
|Area Warning
|Delays
|Road Construction
Due to road construction works, there will be 24/7 traffic management and temporary speed restrictions in place from Saturday 26th March until Friday 30th September . Plan your journeys accordingly allowing extra time for your travel, expect delays of up to 5 minutes when travelling along this route.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable.
|1 Jul 2022 2:48pm
|Until further notice
|SH 65 Between Shenandoah and Maruia, Nelson/Marlborough (map view)
|Area Warning
|Delays
|Other
Due to a road drop-out, there is Stop/Go traffic management with temporary traffic lights and a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place. Road users are advised to expect delays and take extra care along this route.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable
|12 Jul 2022 1:38pm
|26 Sep 2022 6:00pm
|SH 6 Nelson, near the intersection with Richardson Street, Nelson/Marlborough (map view)
|Area Warning
|Delays
|Maintenance
Due to the repair of the pedestrian refuge on Rocks Road, there will be temporary traffic lights and a 30km/h temporary speed restrictions in place overnight on Wednesday 20th July between 6pm and 6am. Plan your journey accordingly allowing extra time for travel.
Scheduled time:
|Not applicable
|19 Jul 2022 11:08am
|Until further notice
|SH 1 Invercargill, between the intersections of Clyde Street and Kelvin Street, Southland (map view)
|Area Warning
|Caution
|Road Works
Due to trenching works, this section of road will be closed to eastbound traffic on Sunday 24th July night between 5pm and 5am. Plan your journey accordingly allowing extra time for travel.
Scheduled time:
|Eastbound traffic, detour via Clyde Street, Tweed Street and Conon Street.
|15 Jul 2022 9:57am
|25 Jul 2022 5:00am
|SH 1 Dunedin to Gore, Otago (map view)
|Area Warning
|Caution
|Potholes
Due to pavement damage following a recent weather event road users are advised to travel with care and expect uneven surfaces and intermittent stop/go traffic management and temporary speed restrictions as repairs are carried out across the network.
Scheduled time:
|Not applicable
|15 Jul 2022 10:50am
|Until further notice
|SH 87 Mosgiel to Kyeburn, Otago (map view)
|Area Warning
|Caution
|Potholes
Due to uneven surfaces, potholes and flood damage, there is intermittent Stop/Go traffic management and temporary speed restrictions in place in various locations. Road users are advised to allow extra time and travel with care.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable.
|20 Jul 2022 1:36pm
|Until further notice
|SH 1 Oamaru to Dunedin, Otago (map view)
|Area Warning
|Caution
|Potholes
Due to pavement damage following a recent weather event, road users are advised to travel with care and expect uneven surfaces, intermittent Stop/Go traffic management and temporary speed restrictions as repairs are carried out across the network.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable.
|20 Jul 2022 8:47am
|Until further notice
|SH 85 Palmerston to Kyeburn, Otago (map view)
|Area Warning
|Caution
|Potholes
Due to pavement damage following a recent weather event road users are advised to travel with care and expect uneven surfaces and intermittent stop/go traffic management and temporary speed restrictions as repairs are carried out across the network.
Scheduled time:
|Not applicable
|17 Jul 2022 9:36am
|Until further notice
|SH 6 Kingston to Frankton, Otago (map view)
|Area Warning
|Caution
|Rock falls
Due to rock falls, road users are advised to take extra care when travelling through the area.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable
|20 Jul 2022 6:59am
|Until further notice
|SH 94 Te Anau to Milford, Southland (map view)
|Area Warning
|Caution
|Avalanche Hazard
Alpine area has moved to an avalanche hazard for the rest of winter.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable
|20 Jul 2022 7:36am
|30 Nov 2022 11:26am
|SH 6 Arrow Junction to Cromwell (Kawarau Gorge), Otago (map view)
|Area Warning
|Caution
|Rock falls
Due to rockfalls, road users are advised to take extra care when travelling through the area.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable.
|19 Jul 2022 5:30pm
|Until further notice
|SH 83 Pukeuri to Otematata, Otago (map view)
|Area Warning
|Caution
|Pavement Repairs
Due to pavement damage following a recent weather event, road users are advised to travel with care and expect uneven surfaces, intermittent Stop/Go traffic management and temporary speed restrictions as repairs are carried out across the network.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable.
|20 Jul 2022 1:18pm
|Until further notice
|SH 73 Springfield to Arthurs Pass, Canterbury (map view)
|Area Warning
|Caution
|Strong Winds
Care required by caravans, campervans, high sided vehicles and motor bikes
Scheduled time:
|N/A
|17 Jul 2022 3:44pm
|Until further notice
|SH 83 Omarama to Otematata, Otago (map view)
|Area Warning
|Caution
|Flooding
Following an earlier road closure, State Highway 83 from Omarama to Otematata is now open with temporary speed restrictions in various locations. Due to surface flooding, potholes and flood damage, road users are advised to continue to take extra care whilst travelling along this route.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable.
|20 Jul 2022 11:12am
|Until further notice
|SH 8 Omarama to Twizel, Otago (map view)
|Area Warning
|Caution
|Flooding
Following an earlier road closure, State Highway 8 from Omarama to Twizel is now open with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in some areas. Take extra care whilst travelling along this route.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable.
|20 Jul 2022 10:19am
|Until further notice
|SH 80 Ben Ohau to Mount Cook, Canterbury (map view)
|Area Warning
|Caution
|Slip
Following a prior road closure, State Highway 80 has re-opened with Stop/Go traffic management in place. Please note, there is a scheduled closure overnight from 6pm, Wednesday 20th July. Expected to reopen at 7am, Thursday 21st July. Plan your journey accordingly.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable.
|20 Jul 2022 1:25pm
|Until further notice
|SH 1 Picton, near the intersection with Angle Street, Nelson/Marlborough (map view)
|Area Warning
|Caution
|Maintenance
Due to vegetation works, there will be a southbound lane closure with a 50km/h temporary speed restriction in place on weekdays from Monday 25th July to Friday 12th August between 7am and 5pm each day. Take extra care while these works are in place.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable
|19 Jul 2022 10:10am
|12 Aug 2022 5:00pm
|SH 1 Braeside, Otago (map view)
|Road Work
|Road Closed
|Pavement Repairs
Due to emergency pavement repairs and wire rope repairs there will be a southbound road closure on SH1 at Braeside on Friday 22 July from 9am to 5pm. There will be a detour in place via East Taieri. Road users are advised to allow extra time and travel with care.
Scheduled time:
|All vehicles: Southbound traffic exit onto the Mosgiel off ramp, take the second exit from the roundabout onto the Quarry Road on ramp to continue on SH1.
Northbound traffic continue on SH1 under temporary speed restrictions. Travel with care.
|20 Jul 2022 12:38pm
|22 Jul 2022 5:00pm
|SH 1 Wairuna, Otago (map view)
|Road Work
|Delays
|Maintenance
Due to drainage work at Wairuna there will be intermittent stop/go and temporary speed restrictions in place. Road users are advised to allow extra time and travel with care.
Scheduled time:
|Not applicable
|15 Jul 2022 10:42am
|22 Jul 2022 5:00pm
|SH 1 Milton to Balclutha, Otago (map view)
|Road Work
|Delays
|Maintenance
Due to drainage work adjacent to the highway there are intermittent stop/go traffic management and temporary speed restrictions in place south of Milton. Road users are advised to allow extra time and travel with care.
Scheduled time:
|Not applicable
|15 Jul 2022 10:43am
|22 Jul 2022 5:00pm
|SH 1 Milton, Otago (map view)
|Road Work
|Delays
|Maintenance
Due to tree trimming near Forsyth Road there will be intermittent stop go traffic management and temporary speed restrictions in place on SH1 on Friday 22 July.
Scheduled time:
|Not applicable
|15 Jul 2022 11:13am
|22 Jul 2022 5:00pm
|SH 8 Bowlers Creek Bridge, Otago (map view)
|Road Work
|Delays
|Pavement Repairs
Due to pavement repairs there will be stop/go traffic management and temporary speed restrictions in place on SH8 at Bowlers Creek Bridge. Road users are advised to expect delays and travel with care
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable
|20 Jul 2022 10:22am
|20 Jul 2022 5:00pm
|SH 88 St Leonards, Otago (map view)
|Road Work
|Delays
|Maintenance
Due to shared path work at St Leonards there will be a single lane closure with stop/go traffic management and temporary speed restrictions in place. Road users are advised to expect minor delays and take care
Scheduled time:
|Not applicable
|27 Jun 2022 2:45pm
|29 Jul 2022 5:00pm
|SH 88 Mussel Bay, Otago (map view)
|Road Work
|Delays
|Maintenance
Due to shared path works there will be a single lane closure with stop/go traffic management and temporary speed restrictions at Mussel Bay on SH88 from Monday 13 June. Road users are advised to allow extra time and travel with care.
Scheduled time:
|Not applicable
|1 Jul 2022 1:52pm
|29 Jul 2022 5:00pm
|SH 88 Blanket Bay, Otago (map view)
|Road Work
|Delays
|Services
Due to boardwalk construction there will be a lane closure with stop/go traffic management and temporary speed restrictions in place at Blanket Bay. Road users are advised to expect delays and take extra care.
Scheduled time:
|Not applicable
|27 Jun 2022 2:46pm
|29 Jul 2022 5:00pm
|SH 6A Queenstown, at Rees Street intersection, Otago (map view)
|Road Work
|Delays
|Services
Due to works, there will be Stop/Go traffic management with 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place from Saturday 9th July to Friday 29th July nights between 8pm and 6am each night. Road users are advised to stop on request and expect delays of up to 5 minutes while travelling through this area.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable
|15 Jul 2022 2:24pm
|Until further notice
|SH 83 Oamaru to Kurow, Otago (map view)
|Road Work
|Delays
|Maintenance
Due to vegetation maintenance on Georgetown-Pukeuri Road there will be stop/go traffic control and temporary speed restrictions in place. Road users are advised to allow extra time and travel with care.
Scheduled time:
|Not applicable
|11 Jul 2022 8:02am
|22 Jul 2022 5:00pm
|SH 8 Timaru to Fairlie, Canterbury (map view)
|Road Work
|Delays
|Services
Due to water utility works along Cave - Albury Road (SH8) there will be lane restrictions, temporary traffic lights and speed restrictions in place. Please take extra care and expect delays of up to 10 minutes during day time hours.
Scheduled time:
|N/A
|11 Jul 2022 10:59am
|Until further notice
|SH 8 Fairlie to Tekapo, Canterbury (map view)
|Road Work
|Delays
|Services
Due to water utility works on SH8 in Fairlie Township there will be lane restrictions, temporary traffic lights and speed limits in place. Please take extra care and expect delays of up to 5 minutes during day time hours.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable.
|20 Jul 2022 12:31pm
|31 Jul 2022 4:00pm
|SH 96 Ohai, at Crawfords Rail Tunnel, Southland (map view)
|Road Work
|Caution
|Other
Due to road safety concerns, the road is under priority give way with a 30 km/h temporary speed restriction in place. Caution is advised along this route.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable.
|1 Jul 2022 10:10am
|Until further notice
|SH 1 Braeside, Otago (map view)
|Road Work
|Caution
|Pavement Repairs
Temporary 50km speed restrictions are in place on SH1 for southbound traffic at Braeside due to potholes in the carriageway. Road users are advised to allow extra time and travel with caution.
Scheduled time:
|Not applicable
|15 Jul 2022 10:13am
|Until further notice
|SH 82 Waimate to Kurow (Elephant Hill Stream Bridge), Canterbury (map view)
|Road Work
|Caution
|Other
Due to structure loading restrictions on this bridge, there is a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place until further notice. Road users are advised to take extra care and adhere to the lower speed limit.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable
|8 Feb 2022 12:33pm
|Until further notice
|SH 1 Thames Highway, Otago (map view)
|Road Work
|Caution
|Maintenance
Due to work on the watermains there will be lane diversions and temporary speed restrictions in place on Thames Highway in Oamaru. Road users are advised to allow extra time and travel with care
Scheduled time:
|Not applicable
|18 Jul 2022 8:00am
|26 Aug 2022 5:00pm
|SH 1 Evans Street, Ashbury Timaru, Canterbury (map view)
|Road Work
|Caution
|Services
Due to water utility works there will be lane restrictions, short merge tapers and temporary speed limits in place near the SH1 Evans St / Newmans St and Hobbs St Intersections. Please take extra care and expect congestion and delays in the area.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable.
|29 Jun 2022 12:25pm
|31 Jul 2022 10:00am
|SH 1 Ashburton - Walnut Ave and West St Intersection, Canterbury (map view)
|Road Work
|Caution
|Road Construction
Due to intersection improvements, there will be lane restrictions and temporary speed limits in place until early 2023. Over dimension Loads are advised that there is a temporary roundabout at the West St Intersection using waterfilled barriers 860mm high. Please take extra care and expect congestion and delays in the area.
Scheduled time:
|N/A
|29 Jun 2022 12:58pm
|Until further notice
|SH 1 Rakaia (Rakaia River Bridge), Canterbury (map view)
|Road Work
|Caution
|Other
Due to drainage works, there will be a Stop/Go with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place on Sunday 31st July to Tuesday 2nd August nights between 8pm and 6am each night. Plan your journey accordingly and expect up to 10 minute delays travelling through this area during these times.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable
|15 Jul 2022 9:25am
|3 Aug 2022 6:00am
|SH 73 Springfield to Castle Hill (Porters Pass), Canterbury (map view)
|Road Work
|Caution
|Rock Face Stabilisation
Due to retaining wall works, there will be temporary traffic signals with a 30km/h speed restriction in place 24/7 from Monday 9th May for approximately 12 weeks. Plan your journey accordingly and expect up to 10 minute delays travelling through this area during this time.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable
|12 Jul 2022 10:32am
|Until further notice
|SH 1 Ashley River Bridge, Canterbury (map view)
|Road Work
|Caution
|Other
Due to drainage works, there will be a Stop/Go with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place on Wednesday 3rd August night between 8pm and 6am. Plan your journey accordingly and expect up to 5 minute delays travelling through this area during this time.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable
|15 Jul 2022 9:29am
|4 Aug 2022 6:00am
|SH 1 Kaikoura (Kowhai River Bridge), Canterbury (map view)
|Road Work
|Caution
|Other
Due to drainage works, there will be a Stop/Go with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place on Thursday 4th August night between 8pm and 6am. Plan your journey accordingly and expect up to 5 minute delays travelling through this area during this time.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable
|15 Jul 2022 9:32am
|5 Aug 2022 6:00am
|SH 6 Nelson, near Quarantine Road, Nelson/Marlborough (map view)
|Road Work
|Caution
|Maintenance
Due to barrier repair works, there is a 50km/h temporary speed restriction in place. Please take extra care when driving through the area.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable
|7 Jul 2022 3:11pm
|Until further notice
|SH 60 Takaka, near the intersection of Pupu Valley Road, Nelson/Marlborough (map view)
|Road Work
|Caution
|Other
Due to shoulder widening work, there will be a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h in place. Please adhere to the lowered speed limit and take extra care.
Scheduled time:
|Not Applicable
|27 Jun 2022 10:27am
|26 Sep 2022 6:00pm