Ruapehu closed as South Island ski fields revel in snow

It's only the first week of July and already the country's skifields have had a generous dumping of snow.

But people in the North Island will have to wait a little longer to enjoy it with Mt Ruapehu fields closed on Tuesday due to the high winds and poor conditions.

However, people in the South Island are celebrating and enjoying some powder.

Here is a breakdown of what's open and where:

Whakapapa - Mt Ruapehu

All lift facilities closed Tuesday due to strong winds up high and poor visibility. Lorenz's bar & Cafe open.

Tūroa - Mt Ruapehu

All facilities are closed for the day due to a weather system that brought high winds, rain and snow.

Tukino - Mt Ruapehu

Has not yet opened for the 2024 season.

Mt Hutt - Canterbury

Two of its five lifts are open Tuesday with fresh snow, including 15cm of new snow in the base area. More lifts may open as winds drop.

Cardrona - Wānaka

Had half a metre of snow Monday and is open.

Treble Cone - Wānaka

Also had 50cm snowfall in the past 24 hours and is open, though opening time was delayed after fresh snow due to avalanche control work.

Remarkables - Queenstown

They say winter is here with snow, wind and cold temperatures. The skifield is open today though with some runs having a delayed open while avalanche work is done.

Coronet Peak - Queenstown

Open with visibility coming and going but 20cm of new snow at the top.