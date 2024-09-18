School aims to build multimillion-dollar arts centre 'sooner rather than later'

Rangiora High School students during StageQuest at the Christchurch Town Hall last year. The school wants to build its own dedicated performing arts centre to host these events. Photo: Supplied by Rangiora High School

Rangiora High School is pressing on with plans to establish a multimillion-dollar performing arts centre for the community.

The school approached the Waimakariri District Council in December to ask for help to build the 800-seat centre which is estimated to cost between $10 million and $12 million.

Since then, the school has established a sub-committee to advance the project with input from the council and the wider community.

Board of trustees presiding member Simon Green said the school is keen to work with the council to align with the Waimakariri arts strategy.

‘‘We have one opportunity to get it right, so we want to make sure we create a great community resource.’’

The strategy, adopted by the council last year, identified a need for additional art spaces.

The performing arts centre would provide this and serve the growing community.

The centre was identified in the school’s master plan which was developed with the Ministry of Education.

It would replace the old school hall, which seats 350 people - barely enough room to fit a single year level at the growing school.

The school roll hit 1750 students this year, with 390 of them in year 9.

Remihana Emery. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

The new facility would have state-of-the-art equipment and would be managed by the school, but available to the 19 contributing schools and local performing arts schools and organisations.

‘‘We are lucky we have lots of space and with any new buildings we need to make sure they are future-proofed,’’ Mr Green said.

Acting principal Remihana Emery said a large performing arts centre was badly needed in the district.

‘‘There is a real need out here and what better place for a performing arts centre than our kura.

‘‘It will give people a reason to come back and visit the school and see how much it has changed.

‘‘It is something we hope can get off the ground sooner rather than later.’’

The largest performing arts facilities in the district included the auditoriums in the Rangiora Town Hall and at Kaiapoi High School, which have seating for around 350 people.

Mainpower Stadium can also be retrofitted for concerts.

The lack of size meant local dance schools and drama groups often look to Christchurch for a larger venue, Mr Emery said.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.